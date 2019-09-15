The Texas Tech soccer team played their second game at the Cougar Classic in Washington, defeating UC Irvine 4-2.
Opening the classic on Friday, Tech defeated Loyola Marymount 3-1 in its first match of the tournament before playing UC Irvine who was 1-6 heading into the game.
Within the first minute of the game against UC Irvine, junior forward Kirsten Davis scored her first goal of the game which gave the Red Raiders an early 1-0 lead.
Following the goal, freshman defender Hannah Anderson scored off of a penalty kick growing Tech's lead 2-0, 14 minutes later.
During the 22nd minute of the first half, Davis scored her second goal raising the score 3-0.
Five minutes after Tech's goal, junior goalkeeper Marissa Zucchetto kept their UC Irvine's offense from scoring. Tech managed to keep the score 3-0 going into the second half.
A minute into the second half, UC Irvine scored its first goal of the game making the score 3-1 with 44 minutes left of play.
During the 22nd minute of the second half, junior forward Demi Koulizakis attempted to score but her shot missed, keeping the score at 3-1.
With seven minutes left in the game, Davis assisted a goal to freshman forward Macy Shultz, allowing the Red Raiders to increase the score 4-1. The goal was Shultz’s second goal of her career, according to Tech Athletics.
UC Irvine was able to score in the last minute of the game but the Red Raiders still came out on top, winning 4-2.
The win was Tech’s sixth straight win of the season, according to Tech Athletics. The Red Raiders' next matchup will be at 6 p.m. on Friday in Florida against University of South Florida.
