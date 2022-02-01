The No. 14 Texas Tech men’s basketball team defeated the No. 23 University of Texas 77-64 on Tuesday in the United Supermarkets Arena. Redshirt-junior guard Kevin McCullar scored a game-high 19 points and super-senior guard Adonis Arms led the game with nine rebounds and four assists.
According to Tech Athletics, the crowd at the U.S.A set a new attendance record of 15,300 people, breaking a previous record of 15,250 from Tech’s 62-61 overtime loss to Texas in 2004.
After making his first appearance in Lubbock since leaving his role as Tech’s head basketball coach and accepting the same position with the Longhorns, Beard said the game was more about Tech than himself.
“Tonight wasn't about me guys,” Beard said. “I respect the opponent, I respect the game … I wanna congratulate Texas Tech on a good home win in the Big 12, had a great crowd tonight, and student attendance was noticeable.”
After the game, Tech’s head basketball coach Mark Adams said he made the right choice by not following Beard to Austin.
“It looks pretty good in the rear view mirror, I think I made the right choice, no doubt I made the right choice,” Adams said. “Thinking about this game, for our players and for myself, it was really a lot of stress and responsibility… A younger team may not have been able to handle that stress.”
McCullar shot 3-7 from the field against Texas for seven of his 19 points, and his remaining 12 points all came from free throws.
Four of Tech’s five starters reached double-digit scoring totals against Texas. Super-senior forward Bryson Williams finished with 16 points and four rebounds while super-senior guard Davion Warren added 10 points of his own.
“Games like this, you’ve gotta have some great individual performances,” Beard said. “I thought Texas Tech’s three or four best players, in my opinion, all played great.”
The Red Raiders jumped out to a 10-5 lead in the first five minutes of the game, and by halftime they increased their lead to 14 points (43-29).
In the first half, Tech went 8-13 from the free throw line while Texas failed to have a player visit the line once.
“I don't think we got there at all in the first half,” Beard said. “And then in the second half we flipped the script and got there 19 times.”
Super-senior Kevin Obanor led the Red Raiders in scoring at halftime with 11 points, nine coming from making all three of his shot attempts from behind the arc and two more from the free throw line.
Texas’ senior guard Courtney Ramey was the only player with more successful first-half three pointers than Obanor. After all of his shot attempts in the first half came from behind the arc (4-7), Ramey entered halftime as the game’s leading scorer with 12 points but did not score again.
Overall, the Red Raiders shot 5-11 from behind the arc in the first half. The Longhorns also made five three pointers (5-16), but it took them five more attempts than Tech.
Both teams’ shooting momentum from the first half carried over through halftime, as Tech started the second half by shooting 2-2 from behind the arc while Texas started 0-3.
Before the game, Terrance Shannon Jr. participated sparingly in warm-up drills, participating in layup lines after not being with the team for positional warm ups.
Shannon checked into the game for the first time with under seven minutes remaining in the game and Tech leading 62-50, and he only scored two points before the final buzzer sounded.
Adonis Arms started in Shannon’s place as he’s done in every game that Shannon has dealt with an injury. After scoring a season-high 16 points against Mississippi State, Arms only scored one point against Texas.
“I told him ‘Adonis there’s other ways to win’,” Adams said. “A lot of these players put a lot of their self worth on how many points they score, he had a great game.”
Texas’ highest scorer against Tech was senior guard Marcus Carr with 18 points after shooting 5-12 from the field. Carr also recorded three assists with no turnovers.
“This is Texas, one of the most hated schools not only in the Big 12 but probably in the country,” Carr said. “Wherever we go, it is what it is. This was nothing new to us.”
According to UT Athletics, Texas’ senior forward Timmy Allen entered the game as the Longhorns’ leading scorer (11.8 PPG) and rebounder (6.5 RPG). Against Tech, Allen scored five points and hauled in five rebounds while committing two turnovers and two fouls.
“Timmy’s heart was in the right place, Timmy Allen is a competitor, really good player, he was dialed in tonight as a leader,” Beard said. “Look, we all wish we would have played better so this wasn't a one player night.
Texas fell to 5-4 in Big 12 play after the loss, and their next opponent is No. 20 Iowa State on Saturday. On the same day, Tech will play West Virginia at 1 p.m. on Feb. 5 at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, VA.
“Give Texas Tech credit, give their players credit, they protected their home court in an early Big 12 battle tonight, sold out crowd tonight,” Beard said. “I don't think it was necessarily about all we didn't do, I think you gotta respect the opponent and give them credit as well.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.