The Texas Tech softball team defeated Syracuse 4-3 with a pair of two-run home runs in Houston. The game consisted of two innings with runs and mostly one, two, three innings for Syracuse in the opening game of the 2020 Houston Challenge.
Tech was set to play Princeton this afternoon but due to illness, it was postponed, according to Princeton. The doubleheader turned into one competition versus Syracuse.
The first inning was quiet for both teams as they went three up and three down. A walk for junior Maddie Westmoreland began the second. Freshman Alanna Barraza pinch ran, and sophomore Zoe Jones drove a hit over left field to clear the base, giving the Red Raiders an early 2-0 lead.
Syracuse one-upped Tech by hitting a three-run bomb courtesy of senior Toni Martin. Tech trailed 3-2 entering the third inning.
Starting pitcher GiGi Wall was relieved in the fourth and Missy Zoch struck out the side. Zoch had five strikeouts by the sixth and continued to close out the game.
Syracuse only scored in the second and went four consecutive innings without a hit. The Red Raiders had a pair of two-run homers as junior Breanna Russell hit over left field. Russell delivered with two outs left in the sixth and propelled them to a 4-3 victory.
The Red Raiders will see Syracuse again at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday in Houston. First, Tech will play at 9 a.m. Saturday against Louisiana Tech for the second time after winning 9-5 on Feb. 8.
