The Texas Tech women’s basketball team won their eighth game in a row, taking an 82-48 victory over Prairie View A&M University in United Supermarkets Arena on Tuesday.
The starting lineup for the Lady Raiders changed a bit with usual starter Alexis Tucker replaced by junior guard Lexi Gordon. The rest of the lineup consisted of sophomore guard Chrislyn Carr, junior guard Sydney Goodson, junior guard Jo'Nah Johnson and senior forward Brittany Brewer.
The game started a bit sloppy for the Red Raiders, as they had four early turnovers, and after the first couple buckets went on a four-minute scoring drought.
Brewer put an end to the drought with her second bucket of the game. In response, Prairie View sent triple teams to try and contain her. Brewer found open teammates such as Goodson, who capitalized on her opportunities, finishing with 7 of her team’s 11 total first-quarter points.
With only four made field goals all quarter, it was not the most efficient they have had. The Lady Raiders shot 27 percent and struggled even more from beyond the arc.
Despite the offensive struggles, Tech relied on its defense once again to counterbalance. They held the Lady Panthers to 30 percent on the afternoon.
To begin the second, Brewer rejected a Lady Panther layup. Shortly after, Tucker scored her first points of the game at the charity stripe.
In hopes of speeding the game up, Texas Tech went into a full-court press. Their up-tempo defense was in favor of Maka Jackson, as she tallied a steal which the Lady Raiders converted to give them a 15-10 lead.
“Our game plan was to get stops, we knew we would have a better chance of beating them if we got out in transition,” head coach Marlene Stollings said.
Halfway through the second period, the defensive intensity really picked up for the Lady Raiders, as they did not allow Prairie View to score at all for five minutes.
The offensive fluidity of the Lady Raiders picked up as the second quarter progressed. An and-one by Carr followed by a corner three from Johnson gave them their biggest lead up to that point 22-10.
Carr and Gordon propelled the Lady Raider offense, which looked completely different in the second quarter. The last six minutes of the second quarter was one of their most efficient of the season as they shot 10 of 15 from the field, and four of five from beyond the arc. This offensive output gave them a 41-16 lead going into halftime. The Lady Raiders' offensive versatility was shown this game, as they had six players score in double figures.
“Versatile and wonderful,” Stollings said regarding the offensive performance. “It is nice to have multiple weapons, the fact that we can score inside and out makes us tough to guard”
Gordon came out of the locker room still hot from downtown. An NBA distance three gave her 11 points and got the Lady Raider offense underway.
Defensively, the Lady Raiders gave up some easy shots early on. Halfway through the third period, Prairie View already outscored their second-quarter total. Lady Raider coach Stollings called a timeout to rally her players, in hopes of ending the Panther’s run.
They did just that and remained consistent on offense. A jumper by Johnson and several big stops gave the Lady Raiders their largest lead of the game up to the three-minute mark of the third quarter.
Tech’s offense masked the struggles they had on defense. The quarter ended with both teams scoring 20 points; however, the large scoring display before halftime still gave the Lady Raiders a 61-36 cushion going into the final period of the game.
Brewer opened up the final quarter of play on the inside with a nice finish. The Lady Raiders were dominant on the inside, scoring 34 of their 82 points in the paint.
The fourth quarter slowed down a bit, but the Lady Raider defense anchored down. Over halfway through the final period, the Lady Panthers had yet to score more than two points.
The Lady Raiders struggled at some points throughout the game but showed their defensive discipline as they hardly fouled the opponent. The Lady Panthers finished the game shooting only one free throw.
The 14-2 run to start the fourth quarter only served to widen the large Lady Raider lead. As they cruised through the final quarter of play with another 20-point scoring period.
Tech finished the game with an 82-48 victory, as their 8-0 start has only been done five other times in program history.
