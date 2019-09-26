The No. 25 Texas Tech soccer team defeated its first Big 12 opponent of the season, No. 18 Oklahoma State, 1-0, giving the Cowgirls' their first loss of the season.
In the first half of the match, after ten minutes of a battle for possession, the Red Raiders were given a corner kick but were unable to get a goal, keeping the score 0-0.
Junior forward Kirsten Davis attempted a shot 15 minutes into the game, but it was caught by the Cowgirls' goalkeeper. Jordie Harr took possession of the ball four minutes later and attempted a shot but could not capitalize.
With 23 minutes left in the first half, freshman goalkeeper Madison White saved her first shot of the night, keeping the Red Raiders 0-0.
White saved her second shot of the night during the 32-minute mark of the match, keeping the Cowgirls' offense from scoring.
With nine minutes left in the first half, freshman defender Macy Schultz was hit in the face with a ball but did not exit the game. Three minutes later, White saved another shot with a high jump as her fingertips stopped the Cowgirls from scoring.
In White’s first time starting as a Red Raider after junior goalkeeper Marissa Zucchetto was injured in the previous game against the University of South Florida, the freshman kept the Cowgirls scoreless in the first half. Tech and Oklahoma State went into the second half 0-0.
After more than 16 minutes in the second half, the Cowgirls took their eighth shot of the night, but the shot did not reach the net, keeping the match scoreless.
During the 18th minute of the second half, Davis assisted on a goal made by senior forward Demi Koulizakis, giving the Red Raiders their first lead of the night, 1-0.
With 14 minutes left in the match, junior midfielder Amanda Porter received a yellow card and seconds later, a Cowgirl defender also was given a yellow card due to an intention collision with White.
Davis attempted her third shot of the night with 12 minutes left in the game, but the ball hit the crossbar. With nine minutes left in the match, Oklahoma State shot at Tech’s goal, but it was blocked, making both teams tied with ten shots for the game, according to Tech Athletics.
The Cowgirls received their second yellow card on a player for the night and did not score for the rest of the game, giving Tech its first victory in Big 12 play.
With the win, Tech is 1-0 in conference play and 9-1 overall, according to Tech Athletics. Tech’s next conference match will be at 1 p.m. on Sunday against Oklahoma at the John Walker Soccer Complex.
