The Texas Tech women’s basketball team played at home against the University of Oklahoma on Wednesday and was victorious in its second conference win with a score of 89-84.
The Lady Raiders came into the game with a 1-4 conference record and a 12-4 record overall. The win against Oklahoma is their first home conference win of the year.
“It's a testament to who they are to win in overtime” Lady Raiders head coach Marlene Stollings said about her team’s overtime victory. “We always say if its close, we’re going to outlast them. We take great pride in our ability to perform longer than our opponents”
The Lady Raiders’ starting lineup once again changed from their last outing, as junior guard Andrayah Adams took the place of sophomore guard Chrislyn Carr, and junior guard Maka Jackson took the spot of Jo’Nah Johnson. They began alongside Junior guard Lexi Gordon, sophomore guard Sydney Goodson and senior forward Brittany Brewer.
Coach Stollings credited her new starters after a pair of phenomenal outings.
“We had some new faces perform today, Andrayah Adams with 29 points and contributed huge plays on both ends,” she said.
New starter Adams scored the first points of the contest on a mid-range jump shot. The other new starter, Maka Jackson, made her presence known playing aggressive defense in Tech’s favor early on.
Carr carried on the ignited offense with a three-pointer to tie the game up at seven points apiece.
Offensively, however, Tech struggled taking care of the ball. At the midway point of the first quarter, the Lady Raiders had already tallied four turnovers.
Shortly after, the problems continued with a scoring drought of over two-minutes. Despite the offensive issues, the Lady Raiders were playing solid and aggressive defense on the Lady Sooners, making their possessions just as difficult.
Oklahoma guard Gabby Gregory silenced the Lubbock crowd with a pair of baskets that eventually led to a 7-0 Lady Sooner run. In response, Goodson and Carr challenged it with a pair of tough baskets.
As the first quarter went into the final minutes, Oklahoma played extremely aggressive defense, and Tech capitalized by finding its way to the free-throw line. The Lady Raiders made the most of their attempts, shooting 9-10 in the first period from the line.
With just a few seconds left on the clock, Carr sliced through the defense and made a euro step layup to give the Lady Raiders a 20-19 lead at the end of the first quarter.
The second period started on a defensive stop for the Lady Raiders, as they forced a shot-clock violation on the Lady Sooners’ first possession.
A strong offensive rebound and putback off the glass by freshman guard Alexis Tucker gave Tech its first points of the quarter and opened up scoring. The Lady Sooners immediately responded with a layup of their own.
The on-court energy was keeping the Lady Raiders alive. Tech was denying the ball, running the court and rotating on defense. The only thing holding Tech back, however, was offensive consistency. At the halfway point of the second quarter, the Lady Raiders were shooting 29 percent from the field.
In the first half alone, the Lady Raiders shot 1-15 from beyond the arc.
Senior forward Brewer attempted and capitalized on her first field goal of the game at the same time and narrowed the Oklahoma lead to just four points.
Both teams began trading baskets with the deficit remaining the same for the Lady Raiders.
Shortly after, Tech once again fell into a scoring slump, missing one of its last seven shots and going on a two-minute scoring drought.
Defensively, some miscommunications led to a 7-0 Oklahoma run headed by Lady Sooner guard Taylor Robertson. This run gave Oklahoma its largest lead of the game, 28-39.
Neither team scored for the final minute of the second quarter, and the Lady Raiders went into halftime with the same eleven-point deficit.
The lid remained on the basket for Tech coming out of the halftime locker room. The team got a trio of good looks right off the bat but were unable to convert on any of them.
After a timeout to regroup, the lid was finally taken off of the basket by freshman guard Nailah Dillard, who knocked down two three-pointers. These were some of the most important baskets of the evening for Tech, as Oklahoma was threatening to pull away, but Dillard kept them within striking distance and also gave the Lady Raiders their rhythm back.
Coach Stollings credited Dillard’s outing.
“Freshman Nailah Dillard, who we tasked with guarding one of the best players on Oklahoma, answered the call while playing exceptionally on offense, as well,” she said.
Adams then followed with a drive of her own, and Tech started to look more lively.
The defense also started to step up for the Lady Raiders, as they forced three turnovers in a row while limiting Oklahoma's possessions.
The game became extremely fast-paced on both ends, yet also relatively sloppy. Both teams proceeded to go on 3-minute scoring droughts.
The Lady Sooners got on track quicker than the Lady Raiders after a three-pointer by guard Madi Williams. Her three-pointer was replied to by Adams, who shot one of her own to cut the Oklahoma lead to 45-39.
Adams and Dillard continued their excellent scoring outings with a pair of three-pointers to get the Lady Raiders back on the board. However, Tech couldn’t get a stop on the other end.
The Lady Raiders went on a short trend of fouling Oklahoma, which the Lady Sooners capitalized on and made several free throws to give them a 61-46 lead. Oklahoma also made four of its last five field goals with the third quarter winding down.
Despite having no field goals in three minutes, Adams forced her way into the paint and drew a foul to get Tech some points during a drought. After that, Dillard made another pair of free throws to chip away even more at the lead.
In the final seconds of the third quarter, Adams stole the ball and converted a three-point jump shot to cut the Lady Sooner lead to nine points heading into the fourth.
The beginning of the final period started extremely electric for the Lady Raiders, as junior guard Gordon scored her first points of the evening on a three-point shot on the first possession of the fourth. Gordon’s shot capped off a 9-0 run for Texas Tech.
Oklahoma stopped the bleeding with a layup on the inside, but it was instantly responded to by a three-pointer from Carr, who had her first points since the initial quarter of play.
Carr caught fire as the game progressed towards the end. She made some crucial shots down the stretch and was the second-highest scorer for Tech on the night with 24 points.
As hot as both teams were, they both cooled off quickly and entered scoring droughts shortly after. The Lady Raider drought was ended by a pair of free throws by Adams, which cut the game to a one-point Oklahoma advantage with two minutes remaining.
Carr then went coast-to-coast and converted a layup to bring the Lady Raiders back after a 15-point deficit at one point to tie the game. Tech was on a 29-4 run with one-minute remaining.
Defensively, Tech was doing a good job containing, as the Lady Sooners had not scored a field goal for slightly under four minutes of gameplay.
Robertson ended the drought for Oklahoma on a timely three, which was responded to by a three-pointer by the Lady Raiders’ leading scorer Adams.
The game went down to the wire, and Carr hit a pair of clutch free throws to tie the game up with 25 seconds left.
The Lady Sooners played for the last shot but were unable to finalize, and the game went into overtime.
The first baskets of overtime were scored by Carr and Gordon, who converted on a pair of layups to give Texas Tech their largest lead of the game 79-74.
Oklahoma responded with two baskets to tie the game up again shortly afterward.
Tech then went on a two-minute scoring drought, but it was soon broken by a Carr three-pointer, which was initiated by a Dillard steal.
Oklahoma could not convert on a pair of offensive possessions down the stretch and resorted to intentionally fouling the Lady Raiders. Tech was extremely efficient from the free-throw line against Oklahoma, finishing the game 24-28 from the stripe.
The Lady Raiders made the most of their opportunities and ultimately defeated the Lady Sooners in overtime.
The Tech women’s basketball team will travel again on Saturday to face the No. 2 team in the country, Baylor, at 2:00 P.M. in Waco.
