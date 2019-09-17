The Texas Tech softball team defeated Odessa College 7-1 on Tuesday at Rocky Johnson Field.
In the first inning, senior pitcher Missy Zoch started the game with three strikes to record the first out of the game. The Wranglers managed to put someone on first base after a walk from Zoch following the strikeout. Senior outfielder Heaven Burton then caught a fly ball from the next batter and threw it to first base for a double play, ending the top of the first inning.
In the bottom of the first inning, the Red Raiders loaded the bases and a base hit cleared the bases to give Tech an early 3-0 lead. Sophomore infielder Miranda Padilla sent another runner home, ending the inning with Tech leading 4-0.
Following the four-run inning, Zoch walked a batter and gave up a hit, but struck out the last batter to send the Red Raiders to the dugout. Padilla recorded a double to start the top of the second inning and with a hit from senior outfielder Karli Hamilton, Padilla moved to third base. Burton recorded an RBI as she sent Padilla home, growing Tech's lead 5-0.
Tech switched pitchers as junior Erin Edmoundson started the third inning with one walk and two batters to get on base, but ended the inning with a strikeout. Sophomore infielder Zoe Jones opened the top of the inning with a base hit. Odessa managed to catch two fly balls from the Red Raiders, but Brianna Cantu also recorded a base hit letting Jones get to third. With a runner in scoring position, freshman infielder Alanna Barraza flied out, ending the inning.
Edmoundson struck out her first batter to start the fourth inning and gave Odessa their first hit of the night. With a walk from Edmoundson, the Wranglers had players on first and second, but the Red Raiders ended the inning after catching a fly ball and recording another strikeout. In the bottom of the fourth, Burton recorded a base hit and stole second as freshman Payton Jackson followed with a two-run home run, growing Tech's lead 7-0.
Sophomore pitcher Morgan Hornback started the fifth inning and struck out her first and second batter, only allowing one Wrangler to get on base. Burton caught a fly ball to end the top of the inning. In the bottom of the fifth. Odessa struck out a Red Raider and caught two pop fly balls to end the inning.
In the sixth inning, Odessa recorded a base hit, but Tech closed it with a strikeout, a foul out and a flyout. In the bottom of the sixth, Tech hit three fly balls and all three were caught, ending the sixth with the score 7-0.
Freshman Kamryn Caldwell started the seventh inning as the Red Raiders' pitcher and struck out two batters. Tech's first baseman caught a foul ball to end the top of the seventh inning. The Wranglers made a double play off the Red Raiders to start the bottom of the inning. Junior center fielder Kelcy Leach was then hit by a pitch from Odessa to gain a base. However, Odessa kept Tech from scoring with a final out.
In the final inning, Caldwell allowed two batters to get on base and Odessa scored its first run of the game. With a double play and a strikeout, Tech ended the top of the eighth inning with a 7-1 score.
Odessa managed to keep Tech from scoring ending the game with a Tech victory 7-1.
Tech will continue its fall slate with a doubleheader at home against Howard College at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Sept. 25.
