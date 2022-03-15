The Texas Tech baseball team defeated the University of New Mexico 28-2 in game one of their midweek series at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park. The Red Raiders broke the game open with a 16-run second inning, which set the program record for runs in a single inning, according to Tech Athletics.
Junior designated hitter Ty Coleman got the Red Raiders on the board with a two-out RBI double to the left field corner in the bottom of the first. Though New Mexico starting pitcher Miguel Reyes Jr. retired the next batter to end the inning, he was pulled in the second inning before recording an out.
The Red Raiders’ first 12 batters of the second inning reached base, as the offense erupted for 16 runs on 12 hits in the inning. By the time Reyes Jr. was pulled from the game, Tech’s lead had risen to six. Freshman right-fielder Owen Washburn, who led off the frame, reached bases three times and scored twice as the Red Raiders cycled through the lineup three times.
“The game got out of hand, obviously, in the second inning and they went to the bullpen and tried to see some arms that probably haven’t seen much off,” Tech head coach Tim Tadlock said. “It’s baseball, man. It was lopsided today and you show up tomorrow and it's 0-0.”
Sophomore right-handed pitcher Chase Hampton made his fourth start of the season for the Red Raiders, surrendering one hit while striking out four batters before being pulled after four innings of work.
Tadlock said that the 16-run second inning made it difficult to put Hampton back on the mound for further innings.
“It was probably a thirty-minute inning,” Tadlock said. “After that, you’re kind of just looking at it like when can we get him out of there, just because he sat for so long.”
Fellow sophomore right-handed pitcher Brandon Beckel relieved Hampton to start the fifth and proceeded to strike out four in two innings of work.
The blowout allowed Tadlock to dive deep into his bench, showcasing many underclassmen that hadn’t received everyday playing time. Freshman outfielder Sam Hunt recorded his first collegiate hit with a two-run single in the bottom, according to Tech Athletics.
“There’s a lot of good things that can happen by getting the guys in the game that hadn’t had a lot of at bats yet,” said Tadlock. “In a college baseball season, you need to be able to call on guys. When you show up at a ballpark, you want everybody on that roster to be able to impact the game.”
Tech had fourteen different players record a hit, including the entire opening lineup. Junior left fielder Zac Voolitech finished his first start since March 6 against Merrimack College 3-7 with four RBIs.
The Red Raider offense finished game one with 28 runs on 25 hits, both season-highs, according to Tech Athletics. It also drew 13 walks, including four from freshman catcher Hudson White.
The Lobos avoided the shutout with two runs off a pair of errors by the Tech defense in the final frame to make it a 28-2 final. The win improved Tech to 9-0 at home and 15-3 overall.
Tech's overall record ranks first among Big 12 programs, according to D1Baseball.
The series wraps up Wednesday at 1 p.m. Redshirt-sophomore right-handed pitcher Austin Becker is the expected starter
