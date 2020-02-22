The Texas Tech men’s tennis team defeated No. 27 Middle Tennessee State 4-1 in the second round of the Blue Grey National Tennis Classic. This is the second ranked victory for the Red Raiders this season.
On Friday evening, the two teams played the doubles portion of the match followed by the singles matches on Saturday.
Sophomore Isaac Arevalo and senior Jackson Cob won their match 6-4 while their teammates senior Bjorn Thomson and junior Ilgiz Valiev won 6-1. These two victories gave Tech the first point of the match and an early lead going into the singles matches.
Saturday morning, the singles matches were delayed, but once the Red Raiders were on the court, they continued to win.
Just like the previous match against Alabama, the No. 74 ranked singles player Valiev was the first Tech player to win his first set. Valiev won with a clean 6-0 sweep against his Blue Raider opponent.
The No. 53 ranked singles player senior Parker Wynn, who lost in two sets in the previous match against Alabama, came back and won his first set 6-3.
On court four and five, both sophomore Francisco Vittar and sophomore Franco Ribero were up 6-4 and 6-3. By the end of the first set, Vittar finished with a victory while Ribero won 7-5.
Valiev swept his Blue Raider opponent in two sets with a final 6-2 victory in the second set. This gave the Red Raiders the second point of the match and a 2-0 score with three players still on the court and two waiting to play.
Wynn was the next Red Raider to secure a point for Tech with another 6-3 victory in his second set. This furthered Tech’s lead by three points with the Blue Raiders still at zero.
Vittar was the final Tech player to defeat the Blue Raiders in two sets. Vittar won his second set with a final 6-2 victory for a four-point lead for the Red Raiders.
Tennessee was able to secure one point between Arevalo and freshman Reed Collier while they were playing their matches, but once Tech hit the final four-point lead, the match ended.
The Red Raiders won 4-1 and will continue participating in the Blue Grey National Tennis Classic later Saturday evening against the winner of the match between Auburn and Fresno State. The time for the match is to be announced.
