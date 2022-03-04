The Texas Tech baseball team defeated Merrimack College 17-1 Friday night at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park for their sixth consecutive victory. The Red Raiders recorded a season-high 16 hits en route to the blowout win.
The Red Raiders got on Merrimack senior right-handed pitcher Timmy Kalantzakos quickly with a five-run first inning.
Freshman catcher Hudson White got the scoring going with an RBI single that scored senior shortstop Kurt Wilson from second base. White has hit 3-8 with four RBIs over his last two games after starting his collegiate career 1-18, according to Tech Athletics.
After senior center fielder Dillon Carter drew a bases-loaded walk to add a second run, junior left-fielder Zach Vooletich broke the game open with a two-out, base-clearing double to make it a 5-0 Tech lead.
Hitting second in his lineup debut, the transfer from Navarro College hit 2-5 with five RBIs, according to Tech Athletics.
“Zach’s been working really hard and it just really felt like his time,” said Tech head coach Tim Tadlock. “He rolls in the ballpark and expects to put together good at bats.”
Junior right-handed pitcher Andrew Morris pitched five shutout innings before surrendering Merrimack’s only run of the game in the fifth. Morris allowed three hits while striking out eight and walking one batter to earn his first win of the season, according to Tech Athletics.
Morris said that pitching with a high-scoring offense behind him benefited him the mound.
“It allows me to settle in more,” said Morris, who threw a season-high 72 pitches in the win. “But at the same time, I’ve got to trust myself a little more than I have in the past.”
The Red Raider bullpen threw 3.2 shutout innings in relief of Morris, led by sophomore Brandon Beckel who threw a perfect seventh and eighth inning.
Senior outfielder Easton Murrell returned to the lineup for the first time since injuring his hamstring on Feb. 19 against Auburn, serving as designated hitter in place of junior Ty Coleman.
The transfer from Arkansas reached base three times and recorded his first RBI of the season with a single in the fourth inning.
Freshman outfielder Drew Reynolds recorded his first collegiate hit with a two-out single in the seventh inning.
The win improved Tech to 7-2 on the season and 5-0 at home, according to Tech Athletics. The series continues tomorrow with a doubleheader starting at 12 p.m. and the series finale scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday.
