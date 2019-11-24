Texas Tech’s men’s basketball team improved to 5-0 overall after a 96-66 win over Long Island on Sunday in United Supermarkets Arena.
Long Island was lights out in the first half, shooting 50 percent from the field and almost 60 percent from the three-point line. Raiquan Clark, the Sharks leading scorer this season, had 13 at the half and played 19 minutes, only sitting out for a minute.
Tech shot 46.9 percent from the field in the first half but turned things around in the second half, shooting 55.6 percent from the field and going 6-11 from behind the arc.
Freshman Jahmi’us Ramsey dominated the Sharks, scoring 27 points on 10-16 shooting and added five three-pointers. Sophomore Kyler Edwards, junior Davide Moretti, freshman Terrence Shannon Jr. and freshman Kevin McCullar all recorded double-digit points, while Chris Clarke scored a season-high 8 points and a team-leading 8 rebounds. Long Island’s Clark was held to just 5 points in the second half but still ended with 18 to lead the Sharks in scoring.
Edwards led the team with six assists and the Red Raiders recorded 22 assists as a team, which is their average so far this season.
Tech’s defense shook off a slow first half and came out of the gates swinging in the second half. They forced five turnovers in the first two minutes of the half. The Sharks ended with 19 turnovers, 14 of those coming in the second half.
The Red Raiders will look to remain undefeated as they travel to Las Vegas, Nevada for Continental Tire Las Vegas Invitational. Tech will start the invitational against Iowa at 7 p.m. on Thursday. The Red Raiders will continue playing either San Diego State or Creighton on Friday.
