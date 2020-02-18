Texas Tech softball defeated Kent State 9-1 in five innings on Tuesday at Rocky Johnson Field.
Junior Erin Edmoundson improved to a 4-1 record in the circle with a 1.57 ERA. Freshman Tori Whillock also recorded her first collegiate at-bat and first RBI.
Kent State got one on the board with a single down the foul line in the first. Heaven Burton reached base in the second and Zoe Jones followed with a homer over the left-field wall to give Tech a 2-1 lead.
Bases were loaded in the third for Kent State after two consecutive errors by Maddie Westmoreland and Brianna Cantu. Edmoundson limited the damage with a strikeout, bringing up the Red Raiders offense.
Burton drew a walk and Russell doubled down the left-field foul line to advance Tech to scoring position in the bottom of the inning. Westmoreland bunted with two outs to reach first on an error, scoring Burton. Jones flew out to right field, but pinch-runner Payton Jackson tagged third to score one more in the third, growing the Red Raiders' 4-1 lead.
A three-run fourth for Tech included Whillock’s first at-bat and RBI for her collegiate career. Russell doubled to score Leach and pinch-runner Padilla to widen the gap 6-1. Whillock singled, scoring Burton for the final run in the fourth. The Red Raiders led 7-1.
Kent State has its fourth consecutive scoreless inning as the game entered the fifth. The Red Raiders scored twice more to end the game 9-1.
The Red Raiders will be back in action at 1 p.m. on Feb. 21 against Princeton in Houston.
