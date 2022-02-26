The Texas Tech baseball team won its first of three games this weekend, with a 10-7 win over Kent State University on Feb. 26 at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park. Junior right-handed pitcher Andrew Morris got his second start of the season after making his Tech debut against Michigan on Feb. 18.
The crowd at Rip Griffin Park was treated to plenty of offense early, as a combined six runs crossed the plate in the first inning.
Junior catcher Justin Miknis got the Golden Flashes on the board with a two-out, two-run home run to right-center field. Though Morris was able to get out of the inning, Kent State would add a run in each of the following two innings.
The Red Raiders responded with a four-run bottom half of the inning. Senior designated hitter Ty Coleman drilled an RBI double that scored senior center Dillon Carter from first base to get Tech on the board. Senior shortstop Kurt Wilson took the lead two batters later with a three-run home run to left field to make it a 4-2 Red Raider lead. The home run was Tech’s first of the season, according to Tech Athletics.
Kent State cut into the lead in the top of the second with another home run, this time a solo shot off the bat of senior right fielder Justin Kirby. The home run was the third Morris has given up in two appearances this season, according to Tech Athletics.
Miknis would tie the game up in the third inning with a sacrifice fly that scored sophomore third baseman Kyle Jackson. Miknis finished his day at the plate 2-3 with three RBIs.
Morris was knocked out of the game after Kent State took a 5-4 lead with an RBI double from sophomore shortstop Mike McNamara. He finished his day with 10 strikeouts but gave up five earned runs on five hits. The Colorado Mesa transfer has a team-leading 16 strikeouts for the season, according to Tech Athletics
Tech reclaimed control with a four-run sixth inning. After drawing three walks off redshirt junior right-handed pitcher Ben Cruishank to load the bases, freshman right fielder Owen Washburn joined the club with a walk of his own, scoring sophomore second baseman Jace Jung.
Tech head coach Tim Tadlock said it was important to identify the strike zone early and stick to it.
“When you talk about amateur hitters, the better they can stay in the strike zone, the better they’re going to be,” said Tadlock after the Red Raiders drew ten walks in the win. “Baseball is a game of failure, and what you can do is go out there and move on the right pitch.”
The next batter, senior third baseman Parker Kelly, was hit by a pitch to score freshman catcher Hudson White. Carter added two more with a single up the middle of the infield that scored Washburn and White to give Tech a 10-5 lead.
The Golden Flashes scored two more in the eighth inning of sophomore right-handed pitcher Brendan Girton, but the damage was done.
Freshman Trendan Parish struck out the side in the ninth to secure the win for the Red Raiders. Parish is up to nine strikeouts on the season while giving up one walk, according to Tech Athletics.
Tech will wrap up the series against Kent State with a doubleheader on Sunday after their Feb. 25 contest was postponed due to inclement weather. First game is scheduled for 12 p.m.
