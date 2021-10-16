The Texas Tech football team narrowly missed a shut-out game while in Lawrence, with a 41-14 win over Kansas.
The Red Raider defense shut out Kansas until the fourth quarter, while the offense scored multiple points and helped secure the victory.
In the first five minutes of the game, Tech’s offense began the game with several completed passes to sophomore wide receiver Myles Price and junior running back SaRodorick Thompson.
Senior quarterback Henry Colombi was the first to score for the Red Raiders after he ran 1 yard to the end zone. With the extra point good, Tech had an early 7-0 lead.
Once the Jayhawks took the field, defensive back Eric Monroe had the chance to intercept their quarterback Jason Bean’s pass. Monroe dropped the pass before he landed, which referees ruled as an incomplete pass.
Kansas tried to put a number on the scoreboard with a 47-yard field goal; however, the team missed the net and remained scoreless.
Colombi threw an interception on the following play, and Kansas player Kenny Logan Jr. returned the ball for 22 yards. The Jayhawks finished the first quarter trailing 7-0.
Junior defensive back Dadrion Taylor-Demerson intercepted for the second time this season during the first five minutes of the second quarter.
Tech tried to score another touchdown with Colombi’s pass to sophomore wide receiver Trey Cleveland, but the Kansas defense broke up the pass and forced Tech to score on a 28-yard field goal for a 10-0 lead.
Junior wide receiver Erik Ezukanma was the next player to add points to the scoreboard with a 9-yard run to the end zone.
Before the second quarter ended, Price scored the final touchdown of the half after a 7-yard gain. This was Price’s first touchdown of the game.
Tech ended the first half with a 24-point lead and kept Kansas scoreless.
The Red Raiders stamped their names on the third quarter as well.
Redshirt freshman quarterback Donovan Smith saw action for multiple plays as the quarterback. During the third quarter, Smith ran 5 yards through the pocket and to the end zone for his first touchdown of the game.
Smith continued to make plays for Tech with a 47-yard completed pass to Ezukanma to put Tech in the red zone. Colombi then stepped in and threw the ball to Koontz who was already in the end zone.
With another touchdown and an extra point, Tech had a 38-0 lead to finish the third quarter.
During the fourth quarter, kicker Garibay scored on his career-long field goal attempt of 48-yards.
Kansas ended its scoreless game with two back-to-back touchdowns with less than a minute left in the game. They Jayhawks scored with 56 seconds and 10 seconds left in the game respectively, with two extra points.
This put 14 points on the board for Kansas. This concluded the game with a 41-14 win for the Red Raiders, and Tech’s fifth win of the season.
The Red Raiders will return to the Jones to face Kansas State at a to-be-determined time Saturday, Oct. 23.
