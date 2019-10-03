No. 18 Texas Tech soccer team defeated Iowa State with a goal in overtime, taking down the Cyclones 1-0.
In the first seven minutes of the first half, junior forward Kirsten Davis shot an attempted goal, but it was saved by the Iowa State goalie. Eight minutes later, junior midfielder Jordie Harr shot, but it was blocked as well.
Davis attempted a shot on goal in the 23rd minute, but it was too wide to reach the net keeping both teams scoreless.
Sophomore forward Charlotte Teeter and junior forward Ally Griffin both recorded shots only a minute apart from one another, but neither reached the goal.
With 10 minutes left in the first half, Tech recorded 12 shots compared to Iowa State's six, as the Cyclones earned four saves.
Davis shot for the fifth time on the night, during the 35th minute but neither teams scored going into the halftime 0-0.
Within the first minute of the second half, Davis’ shot was blocked by the Cyclones.
Senior defender Gabbie Puente and freshman forward Macy Schultz both shot for the first time in the match during the 25th minute of the second half. Puente’s shot was too high while Schultz shot was blocked by Iowa State.
At the end of the second half, Tech had 10 shots against Iowa’s five but neither team scored resulting in a period of overtime for the second consecutive game for the Red Raiders.
In overtime, Teeter recorded the first shot, but it was blocked. The shot was her fifth of the night, her career-high, according to Tech Athletics. Neither team reached the goal making the Red Raiders and Cyclones go into the 100th minute.
Senior midfielder Margaret Begley received a yellow card during the second part of overtime. Both senior defender Jayne Lydiatt and Davis attempted a shot, but neither reach a goal.
Redshirt freshman defender Sierra Jones scored the winning goal of the game in the last two minutes of overtime. This was Jones' first career goal, helping the Red Raiders defeat Iowa State with her golden goal, according to Tech Athletics.
Tech is now 2-0-1 in conference pas and 10-1-1 overall in the season, according to Tech Athletics.
Tech’s next match will be at 6 p.m. at West Virginia on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.