Texas Tech’s No. 14 men’s basketball team defeated Iowa State University 72-41 in the first round of the Big 12 Championships hosted in Kansas City, Missouri. While Tech had four players score double-digit point totals, the Cyclones leading scorer was held to nine points.
According to Tech Athletics, 41 points is the lowest scoring total allowed by the Red Raiders to a Big 12 opponent in program history. Tech scored 42 points in the paint alone in the win over Iowa State.
Junior guard Terrence Shannon Jr. led Tech with 15 points after making five of his nine shot attempts including two of three from behind the arc.
He also led Tech with three made free throws, but committed five turnovers and tied super-senior guard Davion Warren for the most on the team.
Iowa State’s freshman guard Tyrese Hunter, the Big 12’s Freshman of the Year, led the Cyclones with nine points but was the only player in the game to record more turnovers than Warren or Shannon.
Iowa State’s senior guard Izaiah Brockington was named Big 12 Newcomer of the Year as well as a selection to the All-Big 12 First Team by the conference.
According to ISU Athletics, Brockington entered Thursday’s game as the Cyclones leading scorer with an average of 17.5 points per game, the third-highest rate in the conference, according to Tech Athletics.
Against Tech, Brockington recorded seven points for his second-lowest scoring performance of the season behind only a three-point game against Grambling on Nov. 11, 2021.
Brockington was the only player in the game to take more than ten shot attempts, finishing the game 3-16 from the field and 1-6 from behind the arc.
Tech’s super-senior forward Bryson Williams was also an All-Big 12 First Team selection, but he was the only starter for the Red Raiders who was held to less than ten points against Iowa State. Williams’ final statline consisted of six points, five rebounds and two assists in 19 minutes.
After being unable to play in last week’s games against Oklahoma State and Kansas State due to injury, Big 12 Honorable Mention and Tech’s redshirt-junior guard Kevin McCullar came off the bench and played 18 minutes.
McCullar finished as the game’s runner-up in scoring with 11 points after making four of his six shot attempts from the field, including three successful three-pointers.
Before the loss, the Cyclones ended the regular season 20-11 overall for the conference’s sixth-best record. Iowa State improved their win total from last season by 18 games despite being picked to finish last in the Big 12 in the conference preseason poll, according to Tech Athletics.
Tech entered the contest having allowed a conference-low 62.9 points per game against Big 12 opponents. While Iowa State led the conference with 276 forced turnovers against Big 12 teams, Tech’s 274 finished second behind the Cyclones, according to Big 12 Sports.
The Red Raiders recorded five steals in the first nine minutes against Iowa State. By halftime, Tech had recorded seven steals and forced the Cyclones into ten turnovers.
Iowa State didn’t just struggle with ball security, but they opened the game by making one of their first ten shot attempts from behind the arc and finished 3-15 from three in the first half.
The second half started similarly to the first, with Iowa State committing five turnovers in less than five minutes while Tech came out of halftime on a 9-0 run that increased their lead to 28 points.
By the game’s end, Tech had out-rebounded Iowa State 40-24 and outscored the Cyclones 23-0 in the fast break The Red Raiders made one more three pointer than Iowa State (5-25) despite eight fewer attempts (6-17).
Tech will play Oklahoma University in the second round of the Big 12 Championships at 8:30 p.m. on Friday after the Sooners were able to upset the conference’s regular season co-champion No. 3 Baylor University and the Big 12 Coach of the Year Scott Drew.
