Jonathan Garibay kicked a 62-yard field goal to defeat Iowa State 41-38 and give the Red Raiders their sixth win of the season.
"It is just so funny that everything happened so fast," Garibay said.
This win gives Tech bowl eligibility for the first time since 2017.
This was the first win for interim head coach Sonny Cumbie and he said he did not speak to Garibay before the final kick but had faith in his player.
"There is not a greater feeling in the world as a coach to see your players have success on offense, on defense and special teams for four quarters," Cumbie said.
The Red Raiders stamped their name in the first half with redshirt freshman Donovan Smith leading the offense in scoring 28 points. This was the first time since FIU that Tech had over a 24-point lead in the first half.
"The biggest thing coach (Cumbie) stresses all the time is, he always says prepare like you are the starter," Smith said. "In every situation like even outside of football is always being calm in everything you do."
Former starting quarterback Henry Colombi was out of this game due to an illness, according to Cumbie.
Smith started the game with a 36-yard pass to sophomore wide receiver Myles Price, which shifted the momentum in Tech’s favor.
Once Smith took the ball and carried it to the 14-yard line, sophomore running back Tahj Brooks ran through the pocket to the end zone to score the first touchdown of the game for a 7-0 score.
The Cyclones tackled senior tight end Travis Koontz, who lost the ball at the 16-yard line and Iowa State intercepted the ball. After two plays, Iowa State tied the score 7-7 with its first touchdown and extra point.
Smith responded in the following drive with a 39-yard pass to Price who stretched and caught the pass for a touchdown.
In what would have been a solid defensive play, senior defensive back Eric Monroe forced a fumble and senior defensive back Damarcus Fields returned it for 20-yards. The call was reversed and Iowa State continued to play offense.
Tech did not let the reversed call stop the team from playing defense. In the final play of the first quarter, senior linebacker Colin Schooler intercepted a Cyclone pass and returned it for 11 yards.
The second quarter looked no different for Tech as Smith and the offense scored 17 points compared to Iowa State’s one lone touchdown and extra point for a 31-14 score.
Smith had 176 passing yards by the end of the first half.
The second half was a different story for Tech as Iowa State scored a total of 21 points between the third and fourth quarter.
In the third quarter, Taylor-Demerson had an interception that helped the team. Brooks then had a 51-yard gain in the following play.
Tech was unable to score throughout the third quarter. Iowa State started the final quarter with a touchdown and extra point to cut Tech’s lead to 31-28.
SaRodorick Thompson rushed for 13 yards to the end zone for his first touchdown of the game. Jonathan Garibay scored the extra point to make the game 38-28.
Taylor-Demerson intercepted for the second time in the half with seven and a half minutes left in the game. He and several other Red Raiders were flagged for excessive celebration, but the penalty was declined.
The interception was put under review and the referees overturned the initial inception call to be an incomplete pass. Tech faced a yardage consequence and gave Iowa State a 1st-and-goal.
The game was delayed after the student section disapproved of the call and students were reportedly throwing objects on the field. Students were asked to move sections.
On the field, Iowa State took advantage of the close range and scored a touchdown and extra point to cut the lead to 38-35
In the final two minutes of the game, Tech defense was put to the test in stopping Iowa State. On third down at the 21-yard line, Tech kept the Cyclones from passing and forced them to kick a 29-yard field goal.
The kick was good to tie the score 38-38.
With three seconds left in the game, Garibay kicked a 62-yard field goal to win the game and secure a 41-38 win for the Red Raiders.
In the final second of the game, Smith said he and the team have watched Garibay practice and knew he would have no trouble with this.
Fans stormed Jones AT&T Stadium field and celebrated Tech’s first bowl eligibility since 2017.
"The fans here are amazing, they stand out from the top to the bottom," Garibay said. "So you know, just seeing that (storming the field) happening, you know it really shows how much people outside, really care about us."
Cumbie said this win was one he knows the players worked hard for, but there are still two conference games remaining in the season.
"I can't be any more excited and proud of the group of kids and those players that we have in the locker room," Cumbie said.
