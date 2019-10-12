Texas Tech’s volleyball team traveled to Ames, Iowa to take on Iowa State on Saturday. The Red Raiders went on to win 3-1 to improve to 3-2 in conference play.
The Red Raiders trailed 11-4 early in the first set but fought back winning the set 25-22. Tech finished with 17 kills in the first set. Fifteen of those kills came from the trio of Emily Hill, Brooke Kanas and Caitlin Dugan.
Sophomore setter Alex Kirby followed up her double-double performance last week with 37 assists, five kills, eight digs and two blocks against Iowa State on Saturday.
The Red Raiders won 26-24 in the second set and did so with a 4-0 scoring run to end the set. Freshman Lindsey Dodson served on Tech’s final three points, recording an ace and an assist to Hill to close out the match.
Hill finished with another double-double, recording 11 kills and a team-leading 14 digs. Hill also added four serving aces to her stat line along with two blocks.
Iowa State won the third set 25-15 and recorded 14 kills as a team. The Red Raiders were unable to block any of the Cyclones attacks, making it tough on their back line.
Tech capped off the match with a 25-17 win to secure a 3-1 victory over the Cyclones. Dugan led the team with 12 kills, followed by Hill’s 11 and Kanas’s eight.
Senior Kylie Rittimann finished with 10 digs, junior Emerson Solano recorded 13 and sophomore Katy Northcut tacked on eight.
Karrington Jones and Allison White held down the net defensively for Tech as they both recorded five total blocks.
Coach Tony Graystone is now one win away from his 500th career coaching victory. He will have an opportunity to get that victory in Lubbock as the Red Raiders will host Kansas at 6 p.m. on Oct. 16 for their next Big 12 game.
