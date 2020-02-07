Texas Tech opened its season against Houston Baptist at 9:30 a.m. on Friday at the Big Easy Classic and came out on top, winning 6-0.
The game started with redshirt junior Heaven Burton’s bunt in the first inning. The top and bottom of the inning were quiet with no runs scored for Houston Baptist or Tech. Left-handed pitcher Erin Edmoundson had a one, two, three inning, retiring the batters in order.
Inning two had one run on the board from Junior Zoe Jones after she got on base with a double to left-center. Jones reached home on an error by the Huskies' second baseman to give the Red Raiders a 1-0 lead. Edmoundson returned to the mound to strike out one and the first basemen got the next two outs.
The top of the third inning showed Tech's exploding offense for the first time this season. Burton singled, and then redshirt sophomore Michaela Cochran recorded a double to left field, bringing home Burton. Freshman Payton Jackson pinch ran for Cochran and scored to make the game 3-0.
Houston Baptist got a player on base with a single, but the next two Huskies struck out swinging against Edmoundson. A ground out to third ended the inning.
Sophomore Peyton Blythe began the fourth inning by bunting to second but not outrunning the throw. Junior Kelcy Leach struck out swinging and Whaley singled to left-center. Freshman Alanna Barraza grounded to third base. Tech still led by three.
Tech’s first baseman got out freshman husky Katy Schaefer in a scramble but made the tag. HBU’s sophomore Caitlyn Brockway struck out swinging for Edmoundson’s seventh strikeout. Sophomore Autumn Sydlik was called out to end the inning with nothing on the board for HBU.
HBU changed pitchers to start the fifth inning. Burton singled to shortstop and then stole second. Peyton Jackson drew a walk to first. Russel reached first on an error by the shortstop. Jackson advanced to second, and Burton scored. Hamilton’s double to left-center then scored freshman Tori Whillock, who pinch ran for Russell to make it 5-0. Jones and Blythe finished the inning with two outs.
Edmoundson continued her strikeout frenzy with eight total in the bottom of the fifth inning, and two more Huskies were retired by the infield.
Leach singled to right field and DeSario pinch ran for her in the top of the sixth. Whaley’s double allowed DeSario to score, but she got caught between second and third. The inning ended with Tech leading 6-0.
Sophomore Morgan Hornback relieved Edmoundson in the bottom of the sixth. Houston Baptist’s nine slot ground out to third base along with the leadoff batter. Drake singled to left to reach first base. Husky Schaefer singled to right while Drake advanced to third. A pinch hitter grounded to first with no score for Houston Baptist.
To start the seventh, Red Raider Russell popped the ball to shortstop for the first out. Hamilton fouled two pitches and later singled to reach first. Tech would not score again.
Houston Baptist went out fighting by putting two runners, but did not gain runs, ending the game with a 6-0 victory for Tech.
Following the shutout win, the Red Raiders will continue their doubleheader as they are set to play again on Friday at 2:30 p.m. against Jackson State.
