Texas Tech’s volleyball team hosted Houston in its first matchup of the Red Raider Classic at 6 p.m. on Friday. The Red Raiders built off their 3-0 win against Abilene Christian on Monday with a 3-1 win over the Cougars.
The Red Raiders won the first set 25-16 and finished with a .226 hitting percentage. Senior Emily Hill and sophomore Karrington Jones led the team with four kills each as sophomore Tatum Rohme finished the first set with 11 assists, according to Tech Athletic stats.
Houston retaliated in the second set as the Cougars won 25-20 despite freshman Caitlin Dugan recording five kills and Rohme adding seven more assists to her total. Houston finished the second set with 12 kills, doubling their total from the first set.
The Red Raiders took the third set 25-17 with Rohme adding 16 assists in the set, along with two blocks to give Tech the momentum.
Heading into the fourth set, Hill, Dugan and Kanas recorded double-digit kills. Hill also reached a double-double in the match with her kills and digs.
Tech closed out the match with a 25-19 win in the fourth set. Hill finished with 18 kills while Rohme recorded 50 assists on the night.
Dugan, Kanas and Jones also contributed on the offensive side with 15, 14 and 8 kills respectively, according to the stats. Junior Emerson Solano recorded 17 digs on the night as sophomore Katy Northcut and senior Kylie Rittimann recorded 11 and 13 digs respectively, according to the stats.
Tech will continue its play in the Red Raider Classic as the Red Raiders are set to have a doubleheader on Saturday. Tech will start with a game against Incarnate Word at 1 p.m. followed by a matchup against University of Texas at El Paso at 7 p.m. to conclude the home classic.
