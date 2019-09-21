The Texas Tech soccer team defeated No. 22 University of South Florida 2-1 for its seventh consecutive win this season.
Within the first ten minutes of the first half, junior forward Kirsten Davis scored the first goal of the night giving the Red Raiders an early 1-0 lead. Seven minutes later, senior defender Margaret Begley attempted a shot but is saved by the Bulls.
During the 22nd minute, goalkeeper Marissa Zucchetto collided with a USF player causing her to get taken out of the game. Freshman goalkeeper Madison White took Zucchetto's spot and played the rest of the game.
Sophomore forward Charlotte Teeter scored her second goal of the season in the 27th minute of the match giving the Red Raiders a 2-0 lead, according to Tech Athletics.
USF cut Tech's lead in half ten minutes later with a 40-yard goal making the match 2-1 going into the second half. Within five minutes of the second half, USF attempted five shots against the Red Raiders but all of them were saved by White.
During the 11th minute, Teeter attempted a goal but was unsuccessful in scoring keeping it at 2-1. Five minutes later, Davis tried to score for the second time of the night, but the shot went out left of the post.
Both teams battled for possession for 20 minutes and neither scored, making Tech continue to lead 2-1. With eight minutes left in the match, the Red Raiders defense stopped two attempted goals and successfully ended the game with a victory.
Finishing 2-1, Tech earned its seventh straight victory this season and now has an 8-1 overall record, according to Tech Athletics.
The Red Raiders will travel back to Lubbock for their first conference game of the season as against Oklahoma State at 7 p.m. on Thursday.
