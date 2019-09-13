The Texas Tech soccer team traveled to Washington and defeated against Loyola Marymount in its first match at the Cougar Classic on Friday.
After winning and shutting out their opponents in four straight games at home, the Red Raiders faced LMU in their sixth game of the regular season, according to Tech Athletics.
Minutes after the first half of the game started, junior goalkeeper Marissa Zucchetto recorded her first save of the night to keep the score at 0-0.
24 minutes into the first half, junior midfielder, Jordie Harr scored her first goal of the night to give the Red Raiders an early 1-0 lead.
After a battle for possession, Tech defended its goal and successfully kept the lions from scoring for the rest of the first half. With the conclusion of the first half, Tech led 1-0.
Only eight minutes into the second half, junior forward Kirsten Davis scored to grow the Red Raiders' the lead 2-0. The goal was Davis’ fifth of the season, according to Tech Athletics.
With 19 minutes left of the game, the Lions scored to cut Tech's lead 2-1. The goal was the first score against Tech since the Red Raiders' match against New Mexico on Aug. 25, according to Tech Athletics.
Following the Lions' goal, junior forward Jayne Lydiatt assisted a goal to senior midfielder Savanna Jones with eight minutes left of play to give Tech a two-goal lead, 3-1. The goal was Jones' first of the season, according to Tech athletics.
As the game ended, the Red Raiders secured their victory to increase their overall record 6-1, winning their fifth game in a row, according to Tech Athletics.
The Red Raiders will play their next game of the Cougar Classic against UC Irving at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday.
