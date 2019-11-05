Texas Tech’s men’s basketball team opened their season with an 85-60 win against Eastern Illinois in front of a packed house. Students were waiting outside the United Supermarkets Arena two-hours prior to tip-off to get a seat.
Tech started the game with a small-ball lineup, with its tallest starter listed at 6’8, featuring three newcomers and two returners.
Two freshmen started the game for the Red Raiders, Jahmi’us Ramsey and Terrence Shannon Jr. They started off their Tech career combining for 22 in the first half, Ramsey recorded 13 and Shannon had the other nine. They combined for eight more points in the second half and Ramsey finished with 19 to lead Tech in scoring.
Shannon drew a team-high six fouls as a result of his aggressiveness driving to the paint and his willingness to draw charges. Ramsey led the team with three steals and finished with a +27 in the plus/minus column.
TJ Holyfield, a grad transfer from Stephen F. Austin, finished with 15 points, five rebounds and two blocks. He only missed one shot on the night with eight attempts. The other grad transfer, Chris Clarke, finished with two points and played 20 minutes.
Returning players Davide Moretti, Kyler Edwards and Avery Benson all played big minutes Tuesday night. Moretti finished with 13 points and shot 75 percent from the three-point line and Edwards led the team in rebounds with seven and added six points.
Freshmen Clarence Nadolny and Russel Tchewa also added six points and combined for 5-7 shooting.
Every Red Raider that suited up for Tuesday nights game played. Joel Ntambwe and Tyreek Smith were the only Tech players not in uniform.
Tech shot 55 percent from the field and 57 percent from the three-point line and held the Panthers to 40 percent from the field. The Red Raiders led the entire game, as a result, to start the season 1-0.
Tech will play Bethune-Cookman at 7 p.m. on Saturday at the United Supermarkets Arena.
