The Texas Tech soccer team defeated Denver, 2-1, in Colorado on Saturday in the Red Raiders’ only preseason game of the fall season.
“Once again it was a great way to start the season up here in Denver,” head coach Tom Stone said, according to a Tech Athletics news release. “This is probably the best Denver team I’ve seen in five years and they threw the kitchen sink at us and we responded well.”
Tech struck first in the first 20 minutes of play as senior forward Jade King scored a goal to give the Red Raiders an early 1-0 lead, according to the release. King’s goal started in the midfield and resulted in a shot into the bottom left corner of the net for her first goal of the fall season.
The Red Raiders maintained their one-goal lead as the first half concluded, according to the release. Denver tied the game seven minutes into the second half after a Pioneer was able to send a shot past junior goalkeeper Marissa Zucchetto, evening the score, 1-1.
Within two minutes of Denver’s goal to tie the game, junior forward Kirsten Davis outran three Pioneer defenders and made a close-range shot to give the Red Raiders a 2-1 advantage.
“We had to weather the fact that (Denver) equalized,” Stone said, according to the release. “With a young team, how you respond to that is so important.”
Denver was unable to score another goal, making it the seventh consecutive year that the Red Raiders defeated the Pioneers, according to the release. Tech attempted 17 shots (11 in the second half) while Denver only attempted a shot seven times.
Coming off of the win, Tech will travel to California as the Red Raiders take on San Diego State at 9 p.m. on Thursday for their first game of the regular season. The Red Raiders will continue on the road as they play New Mexico at 8 p.m. in Albuquerque before playing their first home game of the season on Thursday against Oral Roberts.
