The Texas Tech baseball team defeated Dallas Baptist University 8-4 in its first home game of the season on Tuesday at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park.
Sophomore right-handed pitcher Chase Hampton started for the Red Raiders after being credited with the win in Tech’s season opener against Michigan. The Kilgore native walked one in a scoreless ninth inning in the Feb. 18 contest, according to Tech Athletics.
Tech got the scoring going with a five-hit third inning, highlighted by a ground-rule double off the bat of sophomore first baseman Cole Stilwell that scored the first run of the game.
In the very next at bat, senior designated hitter Ty Coleman added to the lead with a single to left field that scored Stilwell and senior center fielder Dillon Carter, knocking DBU starting pitcher Zach Heaton out of the game.
Senior utility Kurt Wilson plated the final run of the inning with a double-play that scored Coleman to make it a 4-0 Tech lead.
The Patriots responded after Hampton ran into some trouble with two outs in the top of the fourth. After allowing a walk and an infield single, Hampton allowed a three-run home run to junior right fielder George Specht with two outs and two strikes already on the board, cutting Tech's lead to one run.
Though he got out of the inning, Hampton’s day was done after 69 pitches. He ended his first start of the season allowing three earned runs on four hits while walking two batters and striking out five.
“I think I’m in a good spot,” Hampton said. “We have a lot of good guys in the bullpen. I can easily come in and do the exact same job I just did today.”
Sophomore right-handed pitcher Brendan Girton came in for Hampton to start the fifth. He struck out three in two innings pitched but gave up the tying run on a sacrifice fly in the top of the seventh inning.
With the game tied at 4-4, the Red Raiders were able to find scoring opportunities in the next two innings.
After grounding out for the first two outs in the bottom of the seventh, senior center fielder Dillon Carter doubled down the right field line to extend the inning.
Subsequent walks from Stilwell and Coleman loaded the bases, bringing sophomore second baseman Jace Jung to the plate. After going down 1-2 in the count, Jung worked his way to a walk of his own, scoring Carter and reclaiming the lead for Tech.
The Red Raiders were able to plate three more runs in the eighth inning, all of them coming with two outs. With the bases loaded, Stilwell reached on an infield single that scored freshman catcher Hudson White. Coleman followed with a two-run single up the middle that brought the junior to four RBIs on the day.
Freshman Trendan Parrish pitched two 1-2-3 innings in relief to give Tech the 8-4 victory. Parrish pitched four shutout innings in his collegiate debut against Auburn on Feb. 19. His six strikeouts are tied for first on the team, according to Tech Athletics.
Senior Dillon Carter hit 3-4 while scoring three different times in his first game of the season in the leadoff spot. Tech head coach Tim Tadlock said Carter’s plate approach benefits him despite the slow offensive start to the season.
“I thought the lineup had good at bats top to bottom,” Tadlock said. “Anytime you get a leadoff hitter score three runs, you’re not going to get the hits everyday but if you can have tough at bats and get across home plate, that’s what you’re looking for.”
The Red Raiders return to Rip Griffin Park for a three-game series against Kent State starting on Friday, Feb 25.
