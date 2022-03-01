The Texas Tech baseball team won its fifth consecutive game with a 4-3 extra innings victory over Dallas Baptist University at Horner Ballpark in Dallas. Freshman catcher Hudson White hit a game-tying two-run home run in the top of the eighth to set up the Red Raiders win in extra innings.
Sophomore right-handed pitcher Chase Hampton got his second start of the season against DBU after finishing with a line of four hits, three runs and five strikeouts in five innings of work against the Patriots in Tech’s home opener on Feb. 22, according to Tech Athletics.
Hampton suffered the only blemish on his line after junior right-fielder George Specht hit a two-run home run in the second inning to get the Patriots on the board.
The sophomore from Kilgore would shut out DBU’s offense for the next three innings, giving up two hits while striking out seven in five innings of work, according to Tech Athletics.
Tech got the scoring started in the top of the second inning after sophomore left fielder Dalton Porter flew out to deep right field to score junior designated hitter Ty Coleman from third base.
The Red Raiders were shut out for the next five innings, as they would go on to finish 0-9 with runners in scoring position.
Sophomore right-handed pitcher Brendan Girton came in to relieve Hampton to start the sixth inning. The Gage, Oklahoma, native came into the contest with 11 strikeouts in 6.2 innings pitched this season, according to Tech Athletics.
Though Girton got through a clean sixth inning, he ran into trouble in the seventh after surrendering a leadoff double to Specht followed by a balk to advance the runner to third with no outs.
DBU would extend their lead two batters later with an RBI single off the bat of freshman designated hitter Luke Heefner to score Specht.
Entering the eighth inning down 3-1, senior shortstop Kurt Wilson reached on an infield single to bring the tying run to the plate. After Porter struck out for the second out of the inning, freshman catcher Hudson White tied the game with a two-run home run over the left field wall.
According to Tech Athletics, White entered the game hitting 1-20 to start his collegiate career and recorded his first career hit on Sunday against Kent State with an RBI double.
Sophomore left-handed pitcher Derek Bridges entered the game in the bottom of the eighth with runners on first and third and out. Bridges struck out the next two batters he faced to end the scoring threat.
Five tech pitchers combined to throw 3.1 shutout innings in relief to hold the score at three.
Freshman outfielder Ryan Brome delivered the go-ahead run in the tenth inning after sophomore second baseman Jace Jung scored from third on an RBI fielder’s choice.
Freshman right-handed pitcher Trendan Parish earned his fourth save of the season with a 1-2-3 bottom of the inning to secure the 4-3 victory.
The Red Raiders head into their four-game series against Merrimack on a five-game winning streak. Game one starts at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, followed by a doubleheader on Saturday before finishing the series at 1 p.m. on Sunday. All games will be played at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park.
