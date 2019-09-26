The Texas Tech softball team defeated Clarendon College 22-0 in the fifth game of fall play on Thursday at Rocky Johnson Field.
After junior Erin Edmoundson retired three straight batters, redshirt junior Heaven Burton hit a double to left field. However, the team was unable to send Burton home and left the inning scoreless.
In the top of the second inning, Edmoundson sent the Bulldogs down in order sending the Red Raiders back to bat. Sophomore Zoe Jones was hit by a pitch in the bottom of the second and was sent home by an RBI triple from junior Breanna Russell. With two outs, freshman Alanna Barraza hit an RBI single up the middle to put Tech up 2-0 at the end of the second.
After Edmoundson kept Clarendon off of the bases again, Burton hit a leadoff triple as junior Maddie Westmoreland sent her home with an RBI single to put the Red Raiders up 3-0 in the bottom of the second inning. Sophomore Peyton Blythe hit an RBI double to send Westmoreland home, growing Tech's lead 4-0.
With one out in the top of the fourth, Russell fielded a grounder but overthrew the throw to first base to give Clarendon its first base runner of the game. The Bulldogs were unable to get the runner home.
In the bottom of the fourth, Barraza hit the first home run of her collegiate career and growing Tech's lead 5-0. Sophomore Yvonne Whaley was sent in for Burton and recorded a single after redshirt senior Karli Hamilton got on base. Freshman Chloe Cobb followed, sending Hamilton home with a double, giving Tech a 6-0 lead.
Jones hit double, recording two RBI, extending the Red Raiders' lead 8-0 in the top of the fourth inning. Blythe drove another run home with a sacrifice fly before Russell extended the lead with an RBI double.
Senior Missy Zoch went into the circle for Edmoundson in the top of the fifth and sent the Bulldogs down in order. Sophomore Morgan Hornback pinch-hit in the bottom of the fifth and drove a run home. Following the run, Whaley crossed home plate on a passed ball. The team recorded one more run after freshman Amanda Desario hit a double to put the Red Raiders up 14-0 in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Sophomore Miranda Padilla sent Blythe home with an RBI single to right field to give Tech a 15-0 lead. Freshman Payton Jackson sent a run home with a single after Whaley hit a double and gave Tech a 17-0 lead.
Zoch got out of the inning after walking a single batter, keeping the Red Raiders' shutout alive. With one out in the bottom of the inning, junior Olga Zamarripa recorded a double before Edmoundson, who pinch-hit in the fifth inning, hit a double to move Zamarripa to third. Zamarripa was sent home to give Tech a 19-0 lead, then Edmoundson was sent home by Padilla. The team finished the sixth inning with a 22-0 lead.
Zoch finished the win with one walk and no runs to keep the shutout and the 22-0 win over Clarendon College.
The team will continue the fall season with a home game against Vernon College on Tuesday at Rocky Johnson Field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.