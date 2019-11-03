The No.15 Texas Tech soccer team defeated Baylor 1-0 in the quarterfinal match of the Big 12.
During the first ten minutes of the first post season game, both Baylor and Tech had corner kicks but neither were able to score.
The Bears had the first shot of the match. For the Red Raiders, freshman defender Hannah Anderson had the first shot during the sixth minute.
A minute later, junior forward Kirsten Davis tried to score but her kick was too wide to reach the Bears' net, keeping both teams scoreless.
During the 23rd minute of the first half, senior midfielder Jayne Lydiatt assisted a pass to her teammate, Davis, who then scored the first goal of the match to give the Red Raiders a 1-0 lead.
Freshman goalkeeper Madison White had her first save of the night with 17 minutes left until halftime.
The Bears shot a close kick that almost tied the match during the 30th minute, but White was able to catch the ball and keep Baylor off the scoreboard
Lydiatt attempt a shot with two minutes left in the first half, but her kick was too high to reach the goal, keeping the Red Raiders 1-0 going into halftime.
During the second half, Baylor had two fouls within the first two minutes of the match.
For about 20 minutes, both the Bears and the Red Raiders battled for possession and tried to score but neither team could.
During the 66th minute, Baylor was able to get a shot towards Tech’s goalpost but it was blocked, leaving the the Red Raiders leading 1-0.
Six minutes later, Camryn Wendlandt received a yellow card for the Bears, the first card of the match.
Senior forward Demi Koulizakis shot towards Baylor’s net during the last 15 minutes, but the kick sent the ball too far right to give the Red Raiders another point.
With five minutes left in the match, Baylor tried to tie the score but failed, allowing Tech to win and advance to the second post season match.
The Red Raiders will advance to the semifinals at 7 p.m. on Friday in Kansas City and play against either Texas or Texas Christian, depending on whichever team wins their semifinal match.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.