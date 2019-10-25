The No. 17 Texas Tech soccer team defeated Baylor 2-0 in Waco on Friday after the game was postponed due to weather.
In the first minute of the first half, freshman goalkeeper Madison White saved the first shot of the night after Baylor attempted to get towards Tech’s net. White’s save kept both teams scoreless with 44 minutes left.
With heavy wind and cold temperatures, both Baylor and Tech went back and forth for possession until senior defender Gabbie Puente had a shot on goal with 23 minutes left in the first half. Puente’s shot was too wide to reach the back of the net, keeping the score 0-0.
A Baylor forward kicked the ball from half of the field with five minutes until halftime, but it was caught by White in the 11th minute. Puente was able to block the Bears' fifth corner and keep them from getting on the scoreboard in the 41st minute of the match.
A minute later, White recorded two saves, seconds apart, giving her six saves in the first half while the Bears had zero saves. Going into halftime the Red Raiders only had two shots and one corner compared to Baylor’s 10 shots and five corners.
Five minutes into the second half, White caught an attempt shot by Baylor and a minute later, sophomore Charlotte Teeter recorded the third corner for the Red Raiders.
Junior forward Kirsten Davis went one-on-one with the Baylor goalie and scored the first goal for the Red Raiders. The goal was Davis' 12th of the season, according to Tech Athletics. With the score, Davis game Tech a 1-0 with 36 minutes left of the match.
Davis then scored the Red Raiders' second goal of the match. Freshman forward Macy Shultz passed the ball to Davis as she scored her second goal of the game, giving Tech a 2-0 lead.
Davis shot twice during the 80th minute, but both were unable to reach the net for the Red Raiders.
With five minutes left in the match, Baylor recorded two shots to try and get on the scoreboard but both failed
The Red Raiders' next matchup will be at 1 p.m. on Sunday against Texas in Austin.
