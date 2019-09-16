The Texas Tech volleyball hosted its first home of the season against Abilene Christian on Monday, sweeping the Wildcats 3-0.
The Red Raiders took an early 3-1 lead in the first set and did not look back as Tech defeated the Wildcats to win the first set 25-19. Sophomore setter, Tatum Rohme, recorded 14 assists in the first set, while senior Emily Hill and junior Allison White recorded four kills each.
Tech then won the second set by the same score, 25-19, after trailing for most of the set. In the set, sophomore Karrington Jones led the way offensively with Hill as they both recorded four kills. Rohme continued to pass the ball, making her assist total 29 after two sets.
The Red Raiders got off to a slow start in the third set as well and trailed the Wildcats early on. Tech then gained momentum and went on to win the set 25-14, sweeping ACU in their first home matchup.
Rohme led the team in assists with 38, while Hill finished with 11 kills resulting in the senior recording over 200 kills this season. Jones finished with nine kills and a block.
The Red Raiders will return to action at 6 p.m. on Friday as Tech will host Houston in the first game of the Red Raiders Classic.
