The No. 8 seed Red Raiders were routed by No. 9 Stanford 15-3 Friday afternoon in game one of the Lubbock Super Regional Round.
Stanford starter Brendan Beck was the starter for the game. He gave up just two earned runs across 7.1 innings of work. He struck out 12 Red Raider batters in the contest, which tied his season-high.
Freshman RHP Chase Hampton started the game for the Red Raiders. His day was not so long. After giving up four earned runs in the first inning, he was taken from the game after 3.2 innings of work.
The Red Raiders finally got on the board in the fourth inning when sophomore first baseman Cole Stilwell hit a solo-home run off of Beck.
Stilwell would end the day responsible for two of Tech’s three total runs.
After Hampton, relievers Derek Bridges, Brendan Girton, Eli Riechmann, Levi Wells, Brandon Beckel, and Chase Webster all came into the game to try and stop the bleeding before the game was over.
All six Red Raider relievers gave up at least one earned run.
This loss put the Red Raiders on the brink of elimination. They will face Stanford Saturday at 2 p.m. in game two of the series.
Redshirt senior LHP Patrick Monteverde will start for Tech in that game.
That game will be available on ESPNU.
