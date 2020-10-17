The Texas Tech cross country team’s regular season came to a close today in College Station on a fifth-place women’s finish and numerous personal records on the men’s side.
At Texas A&M’s Arturo Barrios Invitational, the men’s team ran an 8k event while the women’s team ran a 6k.
The men’s group would come in at sixth place. Junior runner Cornelius Kiprotich was the first Red Raider to cross the finish line with a time of 24:52.4 to finish in sixth place, according to Tech Athletics.
Following him was freshman Edward Rush, who had a personal best time of 25:01.3, according to Tech Athletics, and freshman Paul Sherrill, who also had a personal best time of 25:25.0. Junior Bennett Barnett and sophomore Eric Maclean would also post new career marks with their own 25:25.5 and 25:45.6 times respectively. Kirk Zuber and Thomas Velvin would close for Tech, bringing their total score to 140.
The women’s team finished in fifth place with a total of 131 points. They were led by a 17th-place finish from junior Jazmyn Martinez, who posted a career best 21:38.2 time in the 6k while beating her previous record by almost a full minute and a half, according to Tech Athletics. Following Martinez was sophomore Binta Ka, who also posted a personal best on the day with her 22:00.2 time and a 21st-place finish.
Junior Claudrice McKoy finished in 28th place and sophomore Sydney White would be the next to finish, posting 22:15.0 and 22:18.9 times respectively. Sophomore Kaitlyn Irving, junior Sharon Chumo and sophomore Kyra Young would close out the day for Texas Tech.
The Red Raiders will now turn to the intra-conference tournament at The Big 12 Championships, which will be held Oct. 30 in Lawrence, Kansas.
