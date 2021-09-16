The Texas Tech cross-country teams will travel to Stillwater for the Cowboy Jamboree on Saturday, Sept. 18.
The men’s 8k race is set to begin at 8 a.m., while the women follow with a 6k at 9:15 a.m.
At last year’s Cowboy Jamboree, both men’s and women’s teams finished eighth in the team standings with 245 points each, according to Texas Tech Athletics.
Tech’s cross-country teams opened this season on Sept. 4 at the TTU Open, with both the men and women finishing second.
Sophomore Edward Rush led the men in the 4-mile by finishing with a time of 19:38.6, according to Texas Tech Athletics. Junior Walker Hendricks followed with a time of 20:29.4, keeping him in the top 15 for the race.
Senior Luke Estes and sophomore Owen Likins finished 17th and 19th to cap off the top 20, according to Texas Tech Athletics.
The women’s team had two runners who finished inside the top 10. Graduate Jazmyn Martinez came in sixth place, pacing 18:51.20, closely followed by junior Halena Rahmaan who finished in seventh place with a time of 19:03.60, according to Texas Tech Athletics.
After the trip to Stillwater, the Red Raiders will make their way to Fayetteville for the Chile Pepper Festival on Oct. 2.
