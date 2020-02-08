Game one of Texas Tech softball’s doubleheader on Saturday ended with a 9-5 win in the Big Easy.
Junior Audrey Pickett started the game on the mound for Louisiana Tech. Redshirt senior Heaven Burton grounded out and sophomore Peyton Blythe doubled to left center, advancing to third on a passed ball. Russell was out at first, bringing Karli Hamilton to the plate. Hamilton singled, bringing in the runner at third and making Tech’s score 1-0.
Redshirt senior GiGi Wall made her first start as a Red Raider, according to Tech Athletics. Wall struck out Louisiana junior Kailey Anderson followed by two infield outs. Tech remained on top to begin the second.
Two runners advanced to bases via single and walk, but three outs were collected before scoring. With two outs in the inning, Louisiana Tech’s offense racked two runs in the second from an RBI double down the left-field foul line and an RBI single. Wall walked Louisiana’s Zoe Hicks, advancing a runner to second. A single drove in two more runs due to a bounced pass to Tech’s catcher. The Red Raiders trailed 4-1.
Beginning the third, Burton grounded out and Blythe got to first by hit by pitch. However, a fielder’s choice eliminated Blythe and Russell advanced. Hamilton walked, advancing a runner to second. Freshman Amanda DeSario pinch ran for Russell and scored on an RBI single from Zoe Jones. A single from sophomore Morgan Hornback drove in another run before ending Tech’s offensive run. The Red Raiders trailed by one.
Wall was relieved by Missy Zoch, who finished the third with a one, two, three inning. The score remained 4-3 in Louisiana Tech's favor.
Freshman Brianna Cantu doubled down the left-field foul line in the fourth, and freshman Tori Whillock pinch ran. Padilla’s RBI double scored Whillock, tying the game 4-4. Burton reached second on an error and scored Padilla to give Tech the 5-4 lead. The Red Raiders ended the inning with three strikeouts.
With two outs in the top of the fifth, a double got a Red Raider on base and Kelcy Leach homered over left field for a two-run bomb. Tech went up 7-4. Louisiana got one on base, but Tech’s defense shut it down.
Louisiana Tech relieved its starting pitcher and sophomore Hannah Koenig took the mound in the sixth. Burton reached first on an error by the first baseman then stole second. Russell singled and Burton moved to third. Russel stole second and Burton scored due to a throwing error by second base. Tech led 8-4.
A double by Louisiana Tech freshman Bailey Wright was scored by a single from senior Marilyn Rizzato, closing the lead 8-5. The end of the sixth came with only one run for Louisiana Tech.
The Red Raiders gained their run back after the sixth with a solo shot home run from Leach. She had two home runs, one in the fifth and seventh. Louisiana Tech limited the damage with just one run. Tech pitcher Zoch had a pair of strikeouts looking and a ground out to complete the ball game.
Following the noon game on Saturday, Tech will play Central Arkansas to continue their season in New Orleans at the Big Easy Classic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.