To continue their brief two-game road trip, No. 15 Texas Tech (14-7, 6-6) will look to snap out of a two-game losing streak. It will be no small task against Oklahoma State (14-6, 7-6) who has won three of its last four contests.
The Cowboys are led by one of the most talented freshmen in the country, guard Cade Cunningham. Cunningham leads the Big 12 in scoring average this season, scoring 18.6 points per game, according to the conference’s website.
Junior guard Isaac Likekele adds some more offense to the frontcourt, scoring 10.2 points and dishing 3.8 assists per game, according to OSU Athletics.
In the two teams first matchup of the season, a 82-77 overtime victory for the Cowboys in Lubbock, sophomore guard Avery Anderson scored 17 points and grabbed six boards. Anderson has continued a strong campaign this season, averaging 9.6 points per game, according to OSU Athletics.
Junior guard Kyler Edwards put together one of his best scoring games of the season in the first matchup, scoring 18 points. Since that game, Edwards has only reached double-digit scoring in three out of the last 10 games.
Leading the conference in total points scored this season is junior guard Mac McClung. In Big 12 games, McClung is averaging 18.8 points per game, the most in the conference according to the Big 12’s website.
Sophomore guard Kevin McCullar continues to give the Red Raiders a presence on both ends. McCullar is averaging 11.6 points and 5.6 rebounds per game over his last five games, according to Sports Reference.
This game will be televised on ESPN as a part of their Big Monday programming. Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. and will be accompanied by a radio broadcast on Double T 97.3 (KTTU-FM).
