The Texas Tech men’s tennis team wrapped up the final day of the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Texas Regionals on Monday in Waco.
Freshman Reed Collier was the last player to compete after the other players were knocked out, according to a Tech Athletics news release.
After winning the first match 6-4, Collier lost his last two matches 6-3 and 6-2 to Texas A&M’s Valentin Vacherot. Over the tournament, the freshman won five matches to top competitors in his third career tournament.
Collier was the third Red Raider to participate in a semifinal match over the weekend, according to the release. Redshirt senior Bjorn Thomson and senior Parker Wynn played in the semifinal doubles match on Sunday but lost 7-6, 8-4 to Baylor’s Matias Soto and Ryan Dickerson.
The team will begin the last tournament of the fall schedule on Friday at the SMU Invite in Dallas.
