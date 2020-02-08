The Texas Tech track and field team wrapped up its trip to Albuquerque for the New Mexico Collegiate Classic on Saturday. Only a small group of athletes traveled to New Mexico to compete in the ABQ Convention Center to preview the future for the 2020 NCAA Indoor Championships.
Starting things off in the Saturday meet was Chole Wall in the women’s pole vault. Wall’s top clearance was 14’-2.75” or 4.34-meters, which marked the third-best in school history. In addition, Wall is now ranked eighth in the national top-10.
Also representing Tech in the pole vault was Chinne Okoronkwo, who cleared 13’-11” or 4.24-meters. Okoronkwo also competed in the triple jump which she leaped 39'-10.75" or 12.16-meters and placed eighth overall.
Tech track and field will be back home to host the Texas Tech Shootout on Friday and Saturday in the Sports Performance Center.
