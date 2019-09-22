Former Texas Tech football player and College Football Hall of Famer E. J. Holub died at the age of 81 on Saturday.
Holub was a two-way player for the Red Raiders from 1958-60 as Tech transitioned from the Border Conference to the Southwest Conference, according to a Tech Athletics news release. In his time at Tech, Holub became the first Red Raider in school history to be honored with first team All-America accolades twice in a career (1959 and 1960).
Holub was inducted in the National Football Foundation’s College Football Hall of Fame in 1986 as he went in the Texas Tech Hall of Fame in 1977, according to the release. Holub also finished 10th in the Heisman Trophy voting his senior year at Tech and was recently named into the 2012 Ring of Honor class.
After college, the Dallas Texans drafted Holub with the sixth pick in the 1961 AFL Draft according to the release.
The Texans transitioned into the Kansas City Chiefs, appearing in Super Bowl I as a linebacker and Super Bowl IV as the center and deep snapper, according to the release. Starting at two different positions, Holub is the only player in history to do so.
