On Sunday, No. 18 Texas Tech fell to No. 3 Baylor 88-73 in the Ferrell Center.
"They played special today,” Tech head coach Chris Beard said. “When you're shooting the ball like that from three, it makes it easy for them."
Baylor erupted out of the gates, opening the game on an 8-0 run that forced Tech to take a timeout only a minute in a half into the game.
The Bears continued to control both ends, holding Tech without a field goal for the first five and a half minutes of the game. Baylor entered the 14-minute mark with a 14-3 lead.
Tech was finally able to fall into a bit of an offensive rhythm, making three straight shots. Still, Baylor had made four straight field goals when they entered the 12-minute media timeout with a 19-8 lead.
Out of that timeout, the Red Raiders looked sharp offensively. Tech made three out of their last five shots and was able to bring the Baylor lead back down to six points.
The Red Raiders continued a surge of offense, especially from the perimeter. Junior guard Kyler Edwards led the way, scoring 11 points by the four-minute mark.
"I thought Kyler played with a lot of courage today," Beard said on Edwards after the game. "He's been working a long, long time to play on this stage in his junior year."
This brought the game to a one-possession lead at the final media timeout, as Baylor led 28-25.
The Red Raiders continued to play well on offense, finishing the half shooting 6-of-11 from deep. Tech was also outrebounding Baylor and had fewer turnovers than the Bears at the break.
Baylor went into halftime with a 34-32 lead behind guard MaCio Teague’s nine points.
Out of halftime, the Red Raiders made three straight shots. Tech was able to find senior forward Marcus Santos-Silva downlow, and he gave them six quick points.
The Bears suddenly erupted on the offensive end of the court. Baylor went on a quick 12-2 run to push their lead back out to 11 points with over 12 minutes remaining in the game.
The Bears continued to put points on the board with ease. Teague had made a career-high eight three-point field goals with six minutes remaining in the game.
The dominance behind the arc gave Teague 27 points and pushed the Baylor lead to 70-57.
"We got punched in the face, and we didn't respond great," Beard said on Baylor’s second-half run after the game. "We've had some tough games, but I don't think we've been kicked like that."
Teague continued to make shots from the perimeter, while teammates Jared Butler and Davion Mitchell helped keep the Baylor lead safe.
At the final media timeout, it was clear Tech would need an incredible run to win the game, as Baylor led 77-62 with less than four minutes remaining.
The nail in the coffin came as Teague made his tenth three-pointer on only 11 tries, the second-most made three-point field goals in a Big 12 game.
The 35 points performance by Teague was the embodiment of the kind of day Baylor had from the perimeter, as they made a miraculous 15 of their 24 shots from deep.
Tech’s offense could not keep up and went on to lose the game, 73-88.
Even with the disappointing loss, Beard remained confident in his team’s vision as he now heads into the Big 12 Tournament and the NCAA Tournament.
"I think we're a team that can win a National Championship," Beard said after the game. "We're excited to be a factor in March."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.