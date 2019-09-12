Texas Tech’s volleyball team will play its third and final road tournament in Las Vegas, Nevada this weekend on Friday and Saturday.
Tech improved its record to 4-3 after beating Northern Illinois, 3-1, on Monday, according to Tech Athletics.
The Red Raiders started the season 3-0 after sweeping the Sports Impact Classic in Columbus, Ohio but dropped their next three games in the NU Under Armour Tournament in Evanston, Illinois, according to Tech Athletics.
Tech will face Pacific, host team UNLV and Idaho to close out its 10-game road trip, according to a Tech Athletics news release.
The game against Pacific is slated for 2 p.m. on Friday and will be followed by a match against UNLV at 9 p.m., according to the release. The Red Raiders will finish the tournament against Idaho at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Pacific and UNLV are entering the tournament with .500 win percentages as both teams are 3-3 this season, according to the release. Idaho will play in with a 2-4 record.
The Red Raiders will take on Abilene Christian University in their home opener at 6 p.m. on Monday.
