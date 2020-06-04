In response to COVID-19 and in line with Big 12 policies, Texas Tech Athletics has officially cancelled all summer camps for all sports, including the Matt Wells Women’s Football Clinic and Gridiron Camp, until Aug. 31.
Last year, the inaugural season of Wells’ camp, over 200 participants raised $7,500 for a local non-profit organization called "Voice of Hope." The success of this camp led to the creation of the Matt Wells Gridiron Camp, which was supposed to debut this summer. The Gridiron Camp was made for Tech fans to meet Wells and his staff, but also to showcase the daily life of a student athlete along with many of their routine activities such as workouts, film study and more.
Although the camps are canceled this summer, Tech plans to host both camps in full force during the summer of 2021.
The Big 12 board has updated many policies on summer activities and will continue to release statements as the summer continues. For information on other summer camps and activities hosted by Tech, visit texastech.com/sports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.