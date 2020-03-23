Due to the spread of COVID-19, the Texas Tech football team’s 2020 spring game scheduled for April 10 has been canceled.
As Tech Athletics canceled the game due to concerns of its impact on the Lubbock community, it also canceled the Fan Fest event that was scheduled for April 4, according to a Tech Athletics news release.
The rest of Tech’s athletic-related activities will be re-evaluated after March 29 as the Big 12 Conference has suspended all events through that date.
