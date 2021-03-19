The Texas Tech basketball team defeated the Utah State Aggies by a score of 65-53 in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament March 19, at Assembly Hall in Indiana.
With the win over Utah State, Tech has now won a game in three-straight NCAA tournament appearances for the first time ever.
Tech’s head basketball coach Chris Beard started the postgame news conference by complimenting Utah State’s season.
“I want to start by congratulating Utah State on an outstanding season,” Beard said. “Well coached team with some really good players, we knew they were not going to beat themselves, and we were gonna have to be the aggressor to get this first game under our belts.”
The starting lineups for the two teams was as follows:
Texas Tech Red Raiders
G - Kyler Edwards (#11 junior)
G - Mac McClung (#3 junior)
G - Kevin McCullar (#15 RS sophomore)
F - Marcus Santos-Silva (#14 senior)
G - Terrance Shannon Jr (#1 sophomore)
Utah State Aggies
G - Marco Anthony (#44 RS junior)
F - Justin Bean (#34 junior)
G - Brock Miller (#22 junior)
C - Neemias Queta (#23 junior)
G - Rollie Worster (#24 freshman)
Junior guard Mac McClung was the game’s leading scorer with 16 points on three made three-pointers. Mclung added three rebounds and an and-one free throw to his statline, but failed to record an assist all game.
Sophomore guard Kevin McCullar sparked some life for the Red Raiders early, scoring the first five points of the game. Utah State answered quickly however, scoring 10 straight and showcasing their abilities to protect the rim and pass into open shots.
Santos-Silva ended the drought for Tech with an impressive bucket from the block over Utah State’s star center Neemias Queta, giving the Red Raiders life to hold Utah State scoreless for six straight minutes.
Queta would lead Utah State to take the lead before the end of the first half, finishing the half with a 26-23 score in the Aggies’ favor after a back and forth start.
Though not enough to keep the lead, Santos-Silva remained a source of life for the Red Raiders in the first half. Santos-Silva had six points, five rebounds, a steal and a block at halftime.
More importantly however, is that Santos-Silva was contesting almost all of Queta’s shots and was scoring his points efficiently on the offensive end even when being guarded by Utah State’s star center.
“I thought Marcus’ mind and heart were in the right place today, he came to play. We played through him early and he kept us in the game in the first half, ” Beard said. “Its a load down there trying to guard Queta … Marcus knew he had his hands full, but I think Marcus held his own.”
In the second half, the Red Raiders got out to a 41-33 lead just eight minutes thanks to some big time buckets by TJ Shannon and Kyler Edwards, who both were held scoreless in the first half.
That lead would grow into 14 points after a 24-4 run by the Red Raiders at the ten minute mark in the second half, with Edwards and Shannon’s offensive attack continuing to be a theme.
When the game finally came to a close, Shannon and Edwards had combined for 22 points all scored in the second half.
“Coach came in at half time and we had to make some adjustments at half and really just focus on playing defense and being the more aggressive team,” Kevin McCullar said postgame. “TJ started making stops and we kept playing through him and kept trying to get stops on the defensive end.”
Beard also commented on Shannon’s performance postgame, talking about his first half struggle and his role in the 24-4 run.
“We really played through him, he got three assists during that run as well,” Beard said. “Didn't play as well as he wanted to or we wanted him to in the first half but it wasn't because he wasn't trying. His heart was in the right place in his first ever NCAA tournament game.”
A large reason Tech was able to come out with the win is their ability to take care of the ball, recording only seven turnovers to Utah State’s 22. The Red Raiders offensive efficiency allowed them to win despite being out rebounded 34-26.
With the win over Utah State, the Red Raiders advance to Round Two where they will face off against the Arkansas Razorbacks, who are the third seed in the South division of the tournament.
Arkansas is led by freshman guard Moses Moody, who ranks third among all NCAA freshmen in scoring at 17.4 ppg and third among all SEC players in the same category.
Moody’s impressive freshman season has landed him a spot on the Associated Press All America men’s team, and Moody will likely be a lottery pick in the next NBA draft.
In Arkansas' first round win over Colgate (85-68), Moody scored 12 points, going 50 percent from the field and added one rebound to his statline.
It was senior forward Justin Smith who was the story of Arkansas’ win over Colgate though, scoring 29 points for most in the game as well as leading the Razorbacks in rebounds (13) and steals (5).
Smith failed to make a three pointer all game however, and Tech may look to exploit that weakness as a way of shutting down the former Hoosier, who spent three years at Indiana University before transferring to Arkansas.
Beard commended the Arkansas basketball program postgame.
“Lot of respect for their program, I’ve seen them play as a fan this year,” Beard said. “I know they got a lottery pick, I know they got a couple other NBA guys, I know they got an NBA coach that's gonna game and scheme, I know it's gonna be a challenge for us.”
The Red Raiders will attempt to earn an appearance in the sweet sixteen when they face off against Arkansas next week at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, hoping to have another March Madness run after making their first ever Final Four appearance in 2019.
