Texas Tech’s volleyball team took on Kansas at 6 p.m. on Wednesday in a conference showdown.
The Red Raiders started off hot in the first set recording five kills on five attacks. Sophomore Brooke Kanas recorded the first and last kills of the set. Tech won the set 25-22. Caitlin Dugan continued her strong play and recorded five kills in the set. Alex Kirby added to her season assist total, posting 11 assists in the set.
The Jayhawks returned the favor in the second set winning 25-16. Zoe Hill and Ashley Smith recorded five and four kills respectively to lead Kansas to a victory. Kirby added another 11 assists to total and junior Emerson Solano recorded six digs.
Kansas took the third set 27-25 despite Tech giving their best effort to complete the comeback. The Red Raiders were down 16-10 before taking a 25-24 lead. Dugan recorded her 10th kill of the match as four Red Raiders had five or more kills through three sets. Solano had 16 digs going into the fourth set.
The fourth set was all Tech as they took a commanding 25-13 victory over Kansas to push the match to a fifth set. The Red Raiders combined for four blocks in the set and Kirby recorded 13 assists. Two serving aces from Lindsey Dodson helped Tech jump out to an early 11-1 lead.
The fifth set was won by the Red Raiders, 15-11. This secured a 3-2 win over Kansas, earning Tech its first win against Kansas since 2010.
Dugan and Hill finished with 16 kills each while Kanas added 13 kills of her own. Hill finished with another double-double as she added 13 digs. Kirby finished with 53 assists, six digs and six blocks. Karrington Jones led the team with nine blocks and also recorded six kills. Solano finished with a team-high 22 digs. The Red Raiders combined for nine serving aces.
The Red Raiders improve to 14-6. They will travel to Waco to take on Baylor at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19.
