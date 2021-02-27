On Saturday, No. 18 Texas Tech defeated No. 14 Texas 68-59 inside of United Supermarkets Arena.
“It was a must win,” senior forward Marcus Santos-Silva said after the game as the team was in the midst of a three-game losing streak.
The game started sloppy for Tech, as they committed three turnovers and two fouls in the first four minutes.
Junior guard Kyler Edwards helped ease the self-inflicted wins, scoring the first five points for the Red Raiders. His five points in three minutes were the same amount he scored in 37 minutes against Oklahoma State in the last game.
The Longhorns attacked the undersized Red Raiders early. Texas outscored Tech 8-2 in points scored in the paint within the first eight minutes of the game.
The paint attack by Texas also forced the Red Raiders into foul trouble, as the Longhorns were already in the bonus after six and a half minutes.
“We’d much rather be over aggressive than not aggressive enough,” head coach Chris Beard said on his team’s active defense following the game.
The Red Raiders were finally able to find some offensive rhythm, as sophomore guards Kevin McCullar and Terrence Shannon Jr. combined for nine points in the first 12 minutes of the game.
Tech’s defense also tightened up, forcing the Longhorns into a three and a half minute scoring drought which cut the Texas lead to 17-16 heading into the eight-minute media timeout.
Tech’s offense started to move the ball well, creating space for open shots. Junior guard Mac McClung quickly scored five points, fueling an 8-0 Red Raiders run in just over a minute.
With one minute left in the half, Tech really started to hustle and fell into a flow on both ends of the court. This allowed the Red Raiders to get on an 8-2 run, but Matt Coleman of Texas sank a deep three as time expired to tie the game at 33-33 heading into halftime.
The offense came out hot to start the second half, outscoring the Longhorns 13-4 in the first five and a half minutes. That burst led to the biggest lead for either team, as Tech jumped out to a 46-37 advantage.
The Red Raiders' defense followed suit, absolutely smothering the Longhorn offense. Texas missed 11 straight field goals to start the second half, allowing the Red Raiders to grow their lead to 11 points.
Texas returned to their first half strategy of getting the ball into the paint, which allowed them to bring the Tech lead down to eight points with less than eight minutes remaining in the game.
Free-throws became a critical asset for the Longhorns down the stretch, as they attacked the basket and drew fouls. With just over three minutes remaining in the game, Texas had made 11 free-throws in the second half where Tech had only made three. This brought the Longhorns back within one possession.
The Red Raiders fell into an offensive drought, going five minutes without a field goal made to end the game, but the Longhorns couldn’t catch up from the free throw line and lost 68-59.
Ultimately, it was the stout performance by the Red Raiders’ defense that sealed a victory. Even as the Longhorns got to the line 19 times in the second half, they only made 5-of-25 field goals. They also shot 2-of-14 from three-point range in the second half.
"For the first time in a while, we felt like we had stretches where we played Texas Tech basketball,” Beard said on his team after the game.
