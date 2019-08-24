The Texas Tech men’s basketball team will play Iowa at the 19th annual Continental Tire Las Vegas Invitational in Las Vegas, Nevada on Nov. 28 at 7 p.m.
Tech finished its 2018-19 season 31-7 overall and 14-4 in the Big 12, according to the Tech Athletics release. The team also claimed its first Big 12 regular-season title while Tech's head coach Chris Beard was named the Associated Press Coach of the Year and Big 12 Coach of the Year.
Iowa won 23 games last season and earned the program’s 26th NCAA Tournament appearance, according to the release. The Hawkeyes were ranked in the national poll for 16 straight weeks and lost just one senior from last season's roster.
After the contest against Iowa, the Red Raiders will play either Creighton or San Diego on Nov. 29, according to the news release.
Creighton is coming off of its 19th season with 20 or more wins with a 20-15 overall record, according to the release. The team is set to return players who contributed to 92 percent of its scoring and 89 percent of its rebounding.
San Diego State posted a 21-15 overall record in the 2018-2019 season and will still have six of its top nine scorers, according to the release. The Aztecs also advanced to the Mountain West Conference championship game last season.
Before the road trip to Las Vegas, Tech will play five games starting with a two-game homestand against Eastern Illinois (Nov. 5) and Bethune-Cookman (Nov. 9) at the United Supermarkets Arena, according to the release.
Tech will continue non-conference play on the road with a game against Houston Baptist on Nov. 13, according to the release. The Red Raiders will return home for two days to play Tennessee State (Nov. 21) and Long Island (Nov. 24).
After the Las Vegas Invitational, the team will travel to Chicago to face DePaul on Dec. 4, according to the release. They will then return to Madison Garden for the second year in a row to play Louisville on Dec. 10, for the Jimmy V Classic.
