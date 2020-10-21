On Wednesday morning, Texas Tech Athletics announced the Red Raider men’s basketball team will travel to Baton Rouge to face the LSU Tigers on Jan. 30. The game is this year’s edition of the annual SEC/Big 12 Challenge.
In last season’s SEC/Big 12 Challenge matchup, Tech played Kentucky at home and lost 76-74 in overtime.
Tech has played LSU seven times in the program’s history and has won four of the matchups, according to LSU Athletics.
The Red Raiders most recent matchup against the Tigers came in 2017, when Tech won 77-64 in Chris Beard’s inaugural SEC/Big 12 Challenge as head coach of Tech. Tech is 2-1 when playing the Tigers in Baton Rouge, with wins in 1957, 1959 and 2014, according to LSU Athletics.
The Tigers finished with a 21-10 overall record last season, according to Tech Athletics.
LSU returns a trio of versatile scorers this season: forward Trendon Watford, guard Ja’Vonte Smart and forward Darius Days. The trio averaged a combined 37.2 points per game last season, according to ESPN.
Red Raider redshirt freshman forward Tyreek Smith is originally from Baton Rogue and was recruited by the Tigers coming out of high school, according to 247Sports.
The timing of the game has yet to be determined.
