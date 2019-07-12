The Texas Tech men’s basketball team will play three games at the Atlantis Resort on Paradise Island as a part of their foreign tour in the Bahamas from Aug. 12-19.
Tech’s first game is set for Aug. 14 where the Red Raiders will play the Bahamas Select National team, according to a Tech Athletics news release. The Red Raiders will then play two games against Mega Bemax on Aug. 15 and Aug. 18. Mega Bemax is a professional basketball club in Belgrade, Serbia that plays in the Basketball League of Serbia and the Adriatic League First Division.
The last foreign tour by Tech was in 201, where the Red Raiders played four games against universities form Canada in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, according to the release. The NCAA rules only allow programs to have a foreign tour once every four years.
This will be the first foreign tour under head coach Chris Beard who has led the Red Raiders to a 76-31 record in his three seasons with Tech, according to the release. Beard heads into the foreign tour after being named the 2019 Associated Press National Coach of the Year and the Big 12 Coach of the Year for the second consecutive season after coaching the Red Raiders to the national championship game of the NCAA Tournament.
While the Red Raiders are participating in their foreign tour at the Bahamas, the team will have the opportunity to have a youth clinic and community engagement, according to the release.
Flohoops.com will provide live and on-demand coverage for all three games at the Kendal G.L. Isaacs National Gymnasium for PRO subscribers, according to the release. The subscription will give fans access to premium content as subscribers can watch by downloading the FloSports app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and the App Store.
"Texas Tech is one of the most prominent college basketball programs in the country," said Lea Miller-Tooley, CEO of Complete Sports Management. "It's an honor for CSM to be working with this program and we look forward to this summer's foreign tour to make it an impactful experience for the student athletes."
