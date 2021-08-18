Texas Tech basketball released its non-conference schedule for the 2021-2022 season on Tuesday, Aug. 17, previewing what teams from outside of the Big 12 will take on the Red Raiders under new head coach Mark Adams.
Tech hosts three opponents in the span of a week to kickoff the non-conference schedule, starting with North Florida taking on the Red Raiders on Tuesday, Nov. 9. After two rest days, Grambling State is scheduled to do the same on Nov. 12. Following another two days of rest, Prairie View A&M will come to the United Supermarkets Arena to close out the Red Raiders’ season-opening home stretch on Monday, Nov. 15.
On Saturday, Nov. 20, the Red Raiders travel to South Padre Island to face Incarnate Word in the South Padre Island Battle of the Beach. This marks Tech’s first away game of their non-conference schedule.
Next, Tech returns to Lubbock for two home games against Omaha on Tuesday, Nov. 23, and Lamar on Saturday, Nov. 27, before they travel to the North East coast of the United States for their next two games, the first against Providence College for the Big 12-Big East Battle hosted in Providence on Wednesday, Dec 1.
Six days later on Tuesday, Dec. 7, Tech faces off against Tennessee in New York’s Madison Square Garden for the Jimmy V Classic. Though the two schools have not played against each other, Tech has plenty of experience against Tennessee’s head coach Rick Barnes who filled the same position at University of Texas from 1998-2015.
Tech will return for another home game against Arkansas State on Tuesday, Dec. 14, but will have to make another trip for their last away game of the non-conference schedule.
On Saturday, Dec. 18, Tech is due to face off against Gonzaga for the Jerry Colangelo Classic in Phoenix, Arizona. Though Gonzaga went undefeated during the regular season in 2021-2022, Tech holds an undefeated 3-0 record when the two schools have faced off in the past.
Tech is scheduled to host Eastern Washington and Alabama State for their next two games, respectively, with the first on Wednesday, Dec. 22, and the second on Tuesday, Dec. 28. Finally, Tech hosts Mississippi State on Saturday, Jan. 29, for the Big 12/SEC Challenge and the last scheduled game of their non-conference schedule.
