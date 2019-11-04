Texas Tech’s men’s basketball team will open its 2019-20 season against Eastern Illinois at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at the United Supermarkets Arena.
Eastern Illinois has no freshmen or sophomores on its roster and will enter the season with seven junior, six seniors, and one graduate transfer, according to Eastern Illinois Athletics. The Panthers set a school record last season for total three-pointers with 272 and ranked 54th in the NCAA.
Josiah Wallace, the Panthers starting guard, was given first-team honors in the Ohio Valley Conference last season and led Eastern Illinois in scoring, averaging 15.5 points per game, according to Eastern Illinois Athletics. In October, Wallace was named to the 2019-20 preseason All-OVC Team.
Tech head coach Chris Beard is making sure that his team does not take their first opponent lightly despite the Panthers finishing 14-18 last year.
“We have a lot of respect for our first opponent, Eastern Illinois," Beard said. "They are one of, if not the, oldest team in college basketball. They have no freshmen or sophomores on their roster, and I think Jay (Spoonhour) has set this team up by design."
The Red Raiders come into this season ranked No. 13 in the nation and are projected to finish third in the Big 12, but those projections also placed Tech in the bottom half of the conference last season which did not come true, according to Tech Athletics. After finishing as the 2019 NCAA National Runner-Up and being Co-Big 12 regular-season champions with Kansas State, Tech is getting more media presence than usual in preparation for their season.
“All the talk and the rankings and this-and-that, it’s fun for college basketball but it means nothing, and I’ve been consistent with my message," Beard said. "We’ve been on both ends of this. In previous years, not a lot of attention, I’d tell ya ‘Let’s see what happens,’ this year proud of the publicity our programs getting, but really Tuesday night at seven when that ball goes up, it means nothing."
The Red Raiders finished with a 31-7 overall record, a 14-4 record in Big 12 play and a 17-1 record at home, according to Tech Athletics. Their defense, led by assistant coach Mark Adams and Beard, ranked second in the NCAA in opponent shooting percentage and third in the NCAA in points allowed per game.
For a team that looked so in sync last season to have just three returners, chemistry could be tough to find in the early going. Beard said he has faith in his team’s ability to mesh well together, however.
“I like our chemistry. First, guys gotta want to be good, they gotta want to be together, they gotta embrace chemistry, they have to understand that this important, and I think they’ve done that. I think everybody in the locker room understands how important it is that we’re together and that we trust each other, and we buy in and play for the greater good and not the individual stat. So, that’s the first step,” Beard said. “You have to all be on the same page, and I think we’re striving for it, we recognize that it’s an important part of winning at this level, that you have a team that’s cohesive. Now, whether that translates on Tuesday night in game one, yet to be determined, but again I’m confident with this team, I like our plays, I like this culture, these guys have worked extremely hard.”
With wins over big-name teams like, Michigan, Gonzaga and Michigan State, teams like Eastern Illinois can get looked over. Sophomore guard Kyler Edwards had a similar message to the seven freshmen that will be suiting up for the Red Raiders on Tuesday.
“I pretty much tell (the freshmen) that everybody is good in college basketball," Edwards said. "So, don’t overlook this game just cause the name of the school, cause anyone can get beat if you don’t come to the game prepared."
Tech has won 47 straight home games against non-conference opponents and will look to extend that streak one game at a time in the early part of the season.
